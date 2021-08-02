Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new S-Class S680 Guard luxury sedan. The Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard 4Matic has got the PAM VR10 certification. This implies that the car is equipped with top-level ballistic protection for a civilian vehicle. The four-wheeler will be able to protect the rider and passenger from happenings like explosions and gunshots. The luxury car runs on a twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 engine which has the ability to generate 604hp of maximum power and 830 Nm of torque. The powerful engine comes mated with a 9-speed automatic transmission gearbox. Till now, there is no information regarding the India launch of this vehicle.

As per a report in Autocar India, the all-new Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard 4Matic is not just a version of the existing S-Class with protective elements. It has been entirely reworked upon in terms of body and other details so that it can offer higher resistance than the already available S-Class Guard models.

To ensure the highest level of security, the polycarbonate windows have multi-layered glass and have been made as thick as 10 centimetres. The latest offering of Mercedes Benz is home to hydraulic windows. These sturdy windows will be functional even if onboard electronics fail in a situation of attack.

Further, the beast of a vehicle has Michelin PAX run-flat tires which have the ability to cover a distance of upto 30 kilometres even after a puncture. The car houses a fire extinguisher and a built-in oxygen tank. The car weighs as much as 4,200 kg which is almost twice the weight of the existing S-Class offerings of the German automobile brand. Apart from this, the car is packed with a plethora of digital screens and the latest sophisticated features. The interior of the vehicle looks stunning with leather seats and wood trim all around.

