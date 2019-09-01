Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

New Motor Vehicles Bill Goes into Effect: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines

The new Motor Vehicles Act was earlier passed by both the upper and lower houses of the Parliament.

News18.com

Updated:September 1, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
New Motor Vehicles Bill Goes into Effect: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines
Image for representation.
Loading...

Ministry of Law and Justice under the Government of India has notified the recently passed new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. This means that the new bill is applicable from today onwards and will attract heavy penalties for traffic violators. The legislation was previously introduced in 2017 but couldn't pass the Rajya Sabha and lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The 2019 Bill was tabled in both the houses by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The Bill aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations.

Here is a list of the proposed changes:

Section/ OffenceOld PenaltyNew Penalty (Minimum)
General (177)Rs 100Rs 500
Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A)Rs. 100Rs 500
Travelling without a ticket (178)Rs 200Rs 500
Disobedience of orders of authorities (179)Rs 500Rs 2000
Unauthorized use of vehicles without licence (180)Rs 1000Rs 5000
Driving without licence (181)Rs 500Rs 5000
Driving without qualification (182)Rs 500Rs 10,000
Oversized vehicles (182B)NewRs 5000
Over speeding (183)Rs 400Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle
Dangerous driving penalty (184)Rs. 1,000Upto Rs 5000
Drunken driving (185)Rs 2000Rs 10,000
Speeding/ Racing (189)Rs 500Rs 5,000
Vehicle without permit (192A)Upto Rs 5000Upto Rs 10,000
Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions) (193)NewRs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000
Overloading (194)Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonneRs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne
Overloading of Passengers (194A)N.A.Rs 1000 per extra passenger
Seat Belt (194 B)Rs 100Rs 1,000
Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C)Rs 100Rs 2,000 , Disqualification of licence for 3 months
Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E)NewRs 10,000
Driving without insuarance (196)Rs 1,000Rs 2,000
Offences by Juveniles (199)NewGuardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled.
Power of officers to impound documents (206)N.A.Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E,
Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B)N.A.Twice the penalty under the relevant section

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
