New Motor Vehicles Bill Goes Live: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines
The new Motor Vehicles Act was earlier passed by both the upper and lower houses of the Parliament.
Image for representation.
Ministry of Law and Justice under the Government of India has notified the recently passed new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. This means that the new bill is applicable from this day onwards and will attract heavy penalties for traffic violators. The Bill had earlier been passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The legislation was previously introduced in 2017 but couldn't pass the Rajya Sabha and lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The 2019 Bill was tabled in both the houses by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. The Bill aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations.
Here is a list of the proposed changes:
