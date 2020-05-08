New Nissan Kicks BS-VI Features, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch

Nissan India has revealed the details, features and specifications of the 2020 Kicks compact SUV. The base variant of the all-new Kicks 2020 is equipped features such as Nissan Connect with Smartwatch connectivity, Auto AC with rear AC vent, cooled glove box, dual airbags, ABD+EBD, Brake Assist feature and electrically adjustable ORVM, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door unlock, and shark fin antenna.

As a part of its BS-VI upgrade, the new Nissan KICKS will offer offers 156ps power with 254Nm torque and will be offered in both Manual & X-Tronic CVT transmission. The Turbo engine boasts of Dual Variable Timing system, that reduces emissions and provides higher torque at low rpm while the new X-Tronic CVT is 40% more efficient than existing CVTs.

The all-new Nissan KICKS 2020 will be available in 6 monotone colour options: Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White, Deep Blue Pearl; and 3 dual-tone colour options: Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black, and Pearl White with Onyx Black. The all-new KICKS will be available in 7 variants including 2 options in Automatic.

“The all-new KICKS 2020 carries Nissan’s global SUV lineage and offers best-in-class power and comfort with its turbo engine and X-Tronic CVT. An expression of premium Japanese design philosophy, it brings together intelligent mobility, a robust value proposition, and luxury and performance features that will instantly set it apart in its class,” Rakesh Srivastava said.

The Nissan KICKS 2020 will also come with standard 2 years/50,000 kms warranty which can be extended up to 5 years/100,000 kms at an attractive price. It comes with free Road-Side Assistance subscription for 2 years, which is available in more than 1500 cities. For the convenience of customers, Nissan will also offer a pre-paid maintenance service package at an attractive price starting, Rs. 2099 per year.