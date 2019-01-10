English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Nissan Leaf e+ With More Range and Power Unveiled at CES 2019
The new Nissan Leaf's range jumps from roughly 150 miles per single charge to 226 miles.
Nissan debuts an upgraded Leaf, the LEAF e+. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The long-range version of Nissan Leaf that the company has been promising since 2017 has finally arrived with an "e+" added to its name and 76 miles added to its range.
On Tuesday, Nissan debuted the next-generation Nissan Leaf at CES 2019, and this one got a serious performance upgrade and a fancy new name: The Leaf e+.
The new model's range jumps from roughly 150 miles per single charge to 226 miles, which is made possible by the "increased energy density of the model's 62 kWh battery pack and the higher output of its powertrain" -- an improvement that inspired the name upgrade. This is a huge increase from the 2018 model's 40kWh battery.
The motor also increased from 110 kW capable of producing 150 hp to a 150 kW motor generating 200 hp, a welcome addition for those who like a speedier, more reactive ride.
The Leaf e+ will be sold under the Leaf Plus Series in three available trims: S Plus, SV Plus, and SL Plus further saturating the "EV ecosystem" Nissan is working to develop. Internationally, the company has sold nearly 400,000 Leafs, making it one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the world; adding more powertrains will only appeal to an even wider audience with the longer range perhaps making the model take off in the US.
Sources say that the model will be available for ¥4,162,320 (about $38,000) in Japan this month. The US release will follow in the spring with a price being announced closer to the on-sale date. The European launch will take place in mid-2019, and the car will go for about €45,500.
Nissan today unveiled the Nissan LEAF e+, further broadening the appeal of the world’s best-selling electric car by offering a new powertrain with additional power and range. https://t.co/zO8LmTaNVM #Nissan #LEAF #IntelligentMobility #SimplyAmazing pic.twitter.com/afKsTnHOTd— Nissan Electric (@NissanElectric) January 9, 2019
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
