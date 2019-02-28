New Peugeot 208 Hatchback, All-Electric e-208 to Premiere at Geneva Motor Show

Peugeot has unveiled the newest 208 hatchback and its fully electric counterpart before their world premieres early next month. On Monday, French car manufacturer Peugeot announced that the latest rendition of the 208 hatchback will be making its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show next week beside a fully-electric variant, the e-208. This model follows the 2019 trend of broadening the grille and finishing it in chrome. Generally speaking, the entire front end got a fresh new look with updated headlights and narrow light details that run from the headlights down to the sharply redesigned front bumpers. In fact, the entire body features sharper creases from the hood to the side sills to the rear bumper.The powertrain options include petrol, diesel, and electric with the last being that of the e-208 which is "the first in a series of 100% electric models, as Peugeot prepares to electrify its entire range by 2023." It comes will three driving modes -- Eco, Normal, and Sport -- and has a range up to 211 miles. On the other hand, the 208 has four engine options: three 3-cylinder 1.2L petrol engines and one 4-cylinder 1.5L diesel engine, all with varying transmissions.On the inside, the 208 is equipped with the new 3D i-Cockpit where drivers will find a configurable heads-up display and a 7- or 10-inch HD touchscreen. Driving information is displayed on the 3D digital instrument panel or can be projected via the touchscreen.Additionally, the model comes with a slew of driver assistant tech like TomTom Traffic, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Connected 3D Navigation. Everything you could ever need while driving should be at your fingertips or accessible by voice.Both variants of the 208 will be released in Europe late this summer, though potential owners can begin making reservations at the end of March. Pricing won't be announced until we get closer to the official release date.