New Piaggio Ape’ Xtra LDX+ Diesel Cargo Launched in India at Rs 2.65 Lakh, Gets 6-Feet Carriage Bed

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles today launched its 6 feet deck length diesel cargo, the Ape’ Xtra LDX +. It comes with a 599 cc Diesel engine with a 6-gearbox. Piaggio claims that the new aluminium clutch gives a smooth driving experience & long life of 30,000 KMs.

Piaggio‘s Ape’ Xtra range is already available was already available with 5 feet & 5.5 feet. The new variant with 6 feet deck length addresses the need for high volume load with more space requirement directly improving the earnability of customers.

Ape’ Xtra LDX + comes at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.65 Lakh (Ex-Showroom, Pune). This product is very attractively priced and has only a price difference of approximately 2000 rupees as compared to the 5.5 feet Ape Xtra LDX.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Private Ltd. Said, “At Piaggio, we believe in providing path breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment with best in class technology offerings to our customers. Our new BSVI performance range has been a huge success in the market due to superior specs than competition products. Ape’ Xtra LDX +, with longer deck size, will enable our customers to earn more and will further strengthen our position as a leader in the 3 wheeler cargo category.”

Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are pleased to be launching the Ape’ Xtra LDX + diesel cargo. Through market research we saw the latent need of a longer deck product required by the customer to carry high volume loads with higher unit length. The more powerful 599 smart BSVI engine gave us an opportunity to develop this variant on our already proven diesel platform. We feel that the 6ft variant will especially be suitable for captive customers & e-commerce delivery businesses and will give stiff competition to 4Wh SCV cargo products”.

Bookings and enquiries related to test drives of Ape’ Xtra LDX+ Diesel can be made at PVPL’s dealerships across India. It can also be booked online from the comfort of customer’s home at PVPL CV business e-commerce site www.buyape.in.