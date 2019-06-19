New Porsche 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 Launched with More Powerful Straight-Six Engine

Porsche has unveiled two models that will be topping the mid-engine lineup thanks to their fresh new six-cylinder boxer engines: the 2020 718 Spyder and the 2020 718 Cayman GT4.

On Tuesday, Porsche announced that the 718 mid-engine series is gaining two new members for the 2020 model year; in these models turbocharged flat-four boxer engines have been swapped out for flat-six versions with six-speed manual transmission. Both the 2020 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4 claim the top performance spots in the segment and share the same technical basis -- the only significant difference between the models is the presence of a permanent roof or not.

The new and improved engines can generate 414 horsepower which brings the Spyder to a top speed of 300kph and the Cayman GT4 up to 302kph; both can sprint from 0 - 100kph in 4.2 seconds.

Compared with their predecessors, the Cayman GT4 has significantly improved aerodynamics as a result of a redesigned muffler, a new diffuser, and a reimagined front end, and the 718 Spyder benefits from a GT chassis for the first time. Though each model has been designed for street use, both have been optimized for the track.

Porsche's 2020 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 are available for order starting today starting at Rs 67 lakh and Rs 69 lakh, respectively.