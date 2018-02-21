New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Launched in India at Rs 2.75 Crore, Has a Top Speed of 312 km/h

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS has been known for being one of the “purest” cars that you can buy for your money and now, it has received an update. There’s new body graphics, a few nips and tucks and the folks at Porsche have managed to squeeze out even more power from its drivetrain.The 911 GT3 RS with motorsport chassis now produces 520 hp from its four-litre naturally aspirated engine. The new high-performance sports car is based on the 911 GT3, which has been refined still further to combine the performance-enhanced engine with a running-gear setup that features re-calibrated rear axle steering designed for maximum dynamics and precision. The 911 GT3 RS accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, reaching a top speed of 312 km/h. Following the launch of the 911 GT3 and the 911 GT2 RS, this latest release will see Porsche present its third GT road-approved sports car within a year.The four-litre, six-cylinder naturally aspirated engine from Porsche in the new 911 GT3 RS pushes the sports car to new limits: The flat engine delivers 15 kW (20 hp) more than the engine in the previous model and the 911 GT3. 20-inch lightweight wheels with newly developed 265/35 sports tyres on the front axle enhance agility and steering behaviour, while 21-inch wheels with 325/30 tyres at the rear axle improve traction.As with all current GT sports cars, the Clubsport package is also available for the 911 GT3 RS at no extra cost. The package includes a roll-over bar, a manual fire extinguisher, preparation for a battery disconnect switch and a six-point belt for a sporty driving experience.For particularly ambitious drivers, the Porsche motorsport department has created an optional Weissach package for a further weight reduction. The package features additional carbon components for the chassis, interior and exterior, as well as optional magnesium wheels. In its lightest configuration, this package reduces the weight of the 911 GT3 RS down to 1,430 kilograms.The new 911 GT3 RS is now available to order in India, with a starting price of Rs 2,74,93,000 (ex-showroom).