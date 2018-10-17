New Porsche Cayenne Launched in India at Rs 1.19 Crore, Gets E-Hybrid Version

Porsche has launched the Cayenne luxury SUV in India. The new Cayenne gets three variants - the Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo. Prices for the New Cayenne SUV start from Rs 1.19 crore. The Cayenne E-Hybrid variant is priced at Rs 1.58 crore and the Cayenne Turbo variant Rs 1.92 crore. The new Cayenne comes with a choice of V6 and V8 petrol engines offering 340 hp and 550 hp, combined with the standard eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission.Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India, said, "Since its initial launch, the Cayenne has been one of our most popular models in India, and I have no doubt that the third generation will continue this success story. For me, the new Cayenne's day-to-day usability and exceptional spread between driving dynamics and driving comfort are truly unique. Our latest edition to the range is at home on any road, but it is equally ready to explore new terrain, from India's desert in the west to our jungles in the northeast We are also very excited to be welcoming the new Cayenne E-Hybrid, as we see a growing interest from our customers in electric mobility."The E-Hybrid variant of new Cayenne produces 462 hp and features a boost strategy, adopted from the 918 Spyder supercar. With a fully charged battery, it can drive up to 44 kilometres with a top speed of 135 km/h in all-electric mode. Porsche says the Cayenne Turbo accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds (with Sport Chrono Package) and has a top speed of 286 km/h.Peter Vogel, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Sales Director of Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, added: "No other model in the series surprises more than the Cayenne E-Hybrid. With its new standard Sport Chrono Package, optional sports exhaust system and four driving modes to choose from, this variant does not only stand for best-in-class performance but also real fun. With the Cayenne E-Hybrid Porsche has redefined e-mobility with efficiency, connectivity and adrenaline."Porsche has also improved the luggage compartment storage by 100 litres. The new Cayenne luxury SUV a new 31.24 cm (12.3") touch display for the PCM act as the driver's interface to all vehicle functions. The Porsche SUV now also has 4D Chassis Control, three-chamber air suspension, electric 48-volt roll stabilization and high-performance Porsche Surface Coated Brakes.Porsche has also made sure to make the new Cayenne more cable off-road. It gets a five pre-programmed drive and chassis modes which can be activated in accordance to the terrain via the Porsche Communication Management (PCM). In addition to the default On road programme, drivers can choose between Mud, Gravel, Sand and Rocks settings to adapt to the relevant conditions.