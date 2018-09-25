English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Rezvani Tank X Worth Rs 20 Crore is The Ultimate SUV That You Can Ever Buy
Tank X is the most hardcore, most extreme Tank model the manufacturer has built.
Rezvani Tank X. (Image: Rezvani)
Loading...
Rezvani has unveiled its most extreme Tank model to date. A street-legal, Xtreme Utility Vehicle (XUV), the Rezvani Tank X embodies many of the same characteristics found on the military vehicle with the same name. Tank X is the most hardcore, most extreme Tank model the manufacturer has built.
Under the hood is the same engine found in the Dodge Hellcat; a powerful 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 delivering 707 horsepower and 710 pound-feet of torque. The Rezvani Tank will features the same rugged body on steel frame with a more sports oriented suspension.
The aggressive grille and sleek, defined headlights share similarities with the rest of the Rezvani range, including the Beast and Beast Alpha sports cars. At the base of the grille, two LED fog lights allow for added visibility while of trails and roads. A roof-mounted LED light bar also gives drivers another added lighting element.
The optional Off-Road Package adds on a 6-inch lift, and provides even more capable 37 x 12.5” off-road tires, Dynatrac ProRock 44/60 axle set with E-lockers, and Fox 2.5” Remote Reservoir Shocks.
Rezvani Tank X. (Image: Rezvani)
The top-end Off-Road Extreme Package includes the same 6-inch lift found on the mid-range Off-Road Package, but includes added features like 37 x 13.5” tires, Dynatrac ProRock XD60/80 axle set with air lockers and an air compressor, Dynatrac ProGrip front and rear brakes, front 1350 and rear 1410 driveshafts, and Fox 2.5” Internal Bypass Shocks with DSC.
The cabin is defined by a hand-stitched red Leather Package that provides comfort and compatibility for driver and passengers alike, with leather seats and a suede headliner. A 7.9-inch central infotainment screen provides access to features like Google Maps, Pandora, Stitcher, and a suite of apps optimized for use on and off road. A Head-Up Display (HUD) provides easy access to information without having to take your eyes off the road.
Alongside the healthy array of standard features, Rezvani also offers options to make your Tank even more capable, including: FLIR Thermal Night Vision, Leather Package: Leather Seats, Suede Headliner and Convenience Package: Automatic Opening/Closing Side Steps.
The Rezvani Tank starts at $259,000 and production orders being taken now.
Under the hood is the same engine found in the Dodge Hellcat; a powerful 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 delivering 707 horsepower and 710 pound-feet of torque. The Rezvani Tank will features the same rugged body on steel frame with a more sports oriented suspension.
The aggressive grille and sleek, defined headlights share similarities with the rest of the Rezvani range, including the Beast and Beast Alpha sports cars. At the base of the grille, two LED fog lights allow for added visibility while of trails and roads. A roof-mounted LED light bar also gives drivers another added lighting element.
The optional Off-Road Package adds on a 6-inch lift, and provides even more capable 37 x 12.5” off-road tires, Dynatrac ProRock 44/60 axle set with E-lockers, and Fox 2.5” Remote Reservoir Shocks.
Rezvani Tank X. (Image: Rezvani)
The top-end Off-Road Extreme Package includes the same 6-inch lift found on the mid-range Off-Road Package, but includes added features like 37 x 13.5” tires, Dynatrac ProRock XD60/80 axle set with air lockers and an air compressor, Dynatrac ProGrip front and rear brakes, front 1350 and rear 1410 driveshafts, and Fox 2.5” Internal Bypass Shocks with DSC.
The cabin is defined by a hand-stitched red Leather Package that provides comfort and compatibility for driver and passengers alike, with leather seats and a suede headliner. A 7.9-inch central infotainment screen provides access to features like Google Maps, Pandora, Stitcher, and a suite of apps optimized for use on and off road. A Head-Up Display (HUD) provides easy access to information without having to take your eyes off the road.
Alongside the healthy array of standard features, Rezvani also offers options to make your Tank even more capable, including: FLIR Thermal Night Vision, Leather Package: Leather Seats, Suede Headliner and Convenience Package: Automatic Opening/Closing Side Steps.
The Rezvani Tank starts at $259,000 and production orders being taken now.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Receives the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award
- Poor Man's Jack Sparrow: Twitter Makes Fun of Aamir Khan's First Look From Thugs of Hindostan
- Lionel Messi Will Eventually Play for Argentina Again: AFA President
- Baazaar Trailer is Out and Saif Ali Khan Impresses as a Business Tycoon
- Violinist Balabhaskar Critical, Daughter Dead After Accident in Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...