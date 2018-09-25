New Rezvani Tank X Worth Rs 20 Crore is The Ultimate SUV That You Can Ever Buy

Rezvani Tank X. (Image: Rezvani)

Rezvani has unveiled its most extreme Tank model to date. A street-legal, Xtreme Utility Vehicle (XUV), the Rezvani Tank X embodies many of the same characteristics found on the military vehicle with the same name. Tank X is the most hardcore, most extreme Tank model the manufacturer has built.Under the hood is the same engine found in the Dodge Hellcat; a powerful 6.2-liter Supercharged V8 delivering 707 horsepower and 710 pound-feet of torque. The Rezvani Tank will features the same rugged body on steel frame with a more sports oriented suspension.The aggressive grille and sleek, defined headlights share similarities with the rest of the Rezvani range, including the Beast and Beast Alpha sports cars. At the base of the grille, two LED fog lights allow for added visibility while of trails and roads. A roof-mounted LED light bar also gives drivers another added lighting element.The optional Off-Road Package adds on a 6-inch lift, and provides even more capable 37 x 12.5” off-road tires, Dynatrac ProRock 44/60 axle set with E-lockers, and Fox 2.5” Remote Reservoir Shocks.The top-end Off-Road Extreme Package includes the same 6-inch lift found on the mid-range Off-Road Package, but includes added features like 37 x 13.5” tires, Dynatrac ProRock XD60/80 axle set with air lockers and an air compressor, Dynatrac ProGrip front and rear brakes, front 1350 and rear 1410 driveshafts, and Fox 2.5” Internal Bypass Shocks with DSC.The cabin is defined by a hand-stitched red Leather Package that provides comfort and compatibility for driver and passengers alike, with leather seats and a suede headliner. A 7.9-inch central infotainment screen provides access to features like Google Maps, Pandora, Stitcher, and a suite of apps optimized for use on and off road. A Head-Up Display (HUD) provides easy access to information without having to take your eyes off the road.Alongside the healthy array of standard features, Rezvani also offers options to make your Tank even more capable, including: FLIR Thermal Night Vision, Leather Package: Leather Seats, Suede Headliner and Convenience Package: Automatic Opening/Closing Side Steps.The Rezvani Tank starts at $259,000 and production orders being taken now.