New Roshel Senator Armored SUV Makes You Feel Like Hobbs From Fast and Furious
The vehicle is fitted with MIL-spec certified ballistic steel and .50 caliber-rated bullet resistant glass capable of withstanding multiple hits.
The vehicle is fitted with MIL-spec certified ballistic steel and .50 caliber-rated bullet resistant glass capable of withstanding multiple hits, one-piece blast-resistant floor, gun ports, escape hatches equipped with a mounted turret system as well as mission-specific equipment and modifications. (Image: Roshel Defence Solutions)
Roshel Defence Solutions, a North American armored vehicle manufacturer has unveiled its new Armored Rescue Vehicle, an armored personnel carrier that has been specifically designed and engineered for Special Response, Tactical and SWAT teams.
The vehicle is fitted with MIL-spec certified ballistic steel and .50 caliber-rated bullet resistant glass capable of withstanding multiple hits, one-piece blast-resistant floor, gun ports, escape hatches equipped with a mounted turret system as well as mission-specific equipment and modifications. The vehicle is primarily used by Special Response and SWAT officers in North America to protect civilians during hostile situations, terrorist threats, hostage incidents and natural disasters. The vehicle comes in various layouts and door-configurations (2-door, 4-door, hydraulic ramp), depending on the mission.
Roshel Senator Armored Rescue Vehicle. (Image: Roshel Defence Solutions)
The new vehicle’s design integrates active protection systems that ensure maximum operational efficiency. Due to innovative engineering, along with providing a high level of ballistic protection, the vehicle remains lightweight and responsive and offers increased payload capability. While being able to comfortably transport up to 10-12 fully equipped officers, the Senator Armored Rescue Vehicle features the industry’s shortest wheelbase starting from 130ʺ, which allows it to be highly maneuverable in the cities with a turning radius of 17.5ʺ. The Senator’s high ground clearance, four-wheel drive and 6.7L turbo diesel engine provides efficient off-road capabilities for natural disaster operations.
To stay ahead of its competition in its new vehicle, Roshel has developed and implemented a series of innovative tactical solutions, such as integrated Roshel’s CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) system offering a built-in air conditioning and filtration solution, eliminating the need for personal gas masks in the fully insulated vehicle; explosive gas detection system with the capability to detect and measure toxic and explosive gases; highly accurate radiation detection system; Mil-spec heavy-duty electric winch; IED blast seats; and emergency and convoy lighting package.
Roshel Senator Armored Rescue Vehicle. (Image: Roshel Defence Solutions)
The vehicle also features advanced built-in observation, surveillance and security systems including a high-resolution camera with a thermal imager and long-range infrared projector, and 360-degree security cameras installed around the perimeter of the vehicle along with the two-way communication system. All collected tactical data can be transmitted through the encrypted channel to the command control centre.
The Senator could optionally be upgraded with ladders and hydraulic ramps designed for upper-level entries as well as a front plow to overcome obstacles such as fences, gates, barricades and debris.
Recently, the Senator Armored Rescue Vehicle has successfully undergone extensive ballistic and operational testing against most common Special Response and Tactical Teams’ requirements, including steerability, stability, braking capability, tilt-table strengths and others.
An official release of the vehicle will be held at 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, the largest defence trade show in North America, which will take place on October 8-10, 2018, in Washington, DC, USA.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
