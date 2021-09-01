CHANGE LANGUAGE
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Specifications and More
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Specifications and More

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Live Updates: The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is set to launch in India today. Here, we bring you all the LIVE updates straight from the launch event.

News18.com | September 01, 2021, 11:49 IST
Royal Enfield Classic 350,Royal Enfield,Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Live Updates: The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is finally set to be launched in India today. After several spy shots and speculations about the new Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Indian automaker will take the wraps off of the latest Royal Enfield. The new Classic 350 is expected to come with several changes and being the most successful Royal Enfield, the new Classic has big expectations to fill. The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to iron out all the small issues that the Classic 350 UCE generation had and it will come with the new 350cc engine along with several feature and design updates. It is also expected to come with the likes of an in-built Tripper navigation system, get more refined and be comfortable than ever before. Expect the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 to also have a significant improvement in terms of build quality and general fit and finish.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is also expected to come in several variant options upon launch and this could includes the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition, Royal Enfield Classic 350 Chrome edition and more.

WATCH ROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 350 LAUNCH LIVE:

Sep 01, 2021 11:49 (IST)

A big change on the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the fact that a new instrument cluster is now a semi-digital unit. The digital part of the cluster will also come with a fuel gauge and two trip meters.

Sep 01, 2021 11:46 (IST)

Let's talk about the changes that the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has got. Here is what you need to know.

Sep 01, 2021 11:45 (IST)

Here is the variant-wise pricing of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Sep 01, 2021 11:44 (IST)

It is time to know the price of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350! Here are all the details.

Sep 01, 2021 11:42 (IST)

11 colour options and five versions will be available for the new Classic 350.

Sep 01, 2021 11:41 (IST)

The Royal Enfield THUMP has been carried over on to the new motorcycle as well and it was a big part of their development, to get the sound of the motorcycle right in the new Classic 350.

Sep 01, 2021 11:40 (IST)

And it is here, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is finally getting the wraps off of it.

Sep 01, 2021 11:39 (IST)

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 nameplate is only 12 years old but it has already become an icon in every way.

Sep 01, 2021 11:38 (IST)

Currently, there are over 30 lakh Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycles on the roads worldwide.

Sep 01, 2021 11:37 (IST)

The simplicity of its design, easy rideability and easy customisation possibilities has been the reason for success of the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Sep 01, 2021 11:36 (IST)

Royal Enfield, starting from its humble early years in India, has now spread its wings worldwide and the company says that they are focusing on increasing their production numbers to meet the ever-rising demand for Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Sep 01, 2021 11:35 (IST)

The Royal Enfield Classic got itself a massive update in 2008 and it was one of the first motorcycles in India to come with fuel injection technology.

Sep 01, 2021 11:34 (IST)

We take a look at the classic Royal Enfield motorcycle which was so successful that it was accepted by the Indian army as well.

Sep 01, 2021 11:33 (IST)

The Royal Enfield journey spans across several models that have been evolved through years of changes and updates while maintaining the classic design language, says Royal Enfield.

Sep 01, 2021 11:31 (IST)

The launch of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 coincides with 120 years of the brand.

Sep 01, 2021 11:31 (IST)

Royal Enfield has started the launch event of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 by first talking about its rich history of making motorcycles since 1901.

Sep 01, 2021 11:30 (IST)

And the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is almost here! The launch of the new motorcycle is underway, here are all the updates!

Sep 01, 2021 11:25 (IST)

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 could continue with a similar design as Royal Enfield would not want to deviate much from the iconic looks.

Sep 01, 2021 11:21 (IST)

Expect the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 to borrow some design and engineering elements from the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The biggest one could be the all-new 350cc single-cylinder engine that was made by Royal Enfield.

Sep 01, 2021 11:20 (IST)

Royal Enfield has confirmed that the launch event of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is set to begin in a few minutes and yes, they will be announcing all the variant details along with their pricing as well.

Sep 01, 2021 11:17 (IST)

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will have big expectations to fill as not only is this the most successful Royal Enfield on sale but it is also, one of the most iconic Royal Enfield motorcycles to be ever made.

Sep 01, 2021 11:13 (IST)

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Live Updates: Welcome to the live updates being brought to you straight from the launch of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350. We will be telling you everything about the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 including its design, features, specifications, variants, and price details as well.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Specifications and More
Royal Enfield is set to launch the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 in India today. Here are all the updates form the launch event LIVE. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

So tune in as we bring you all the updates from the launch of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 LIVE.

More News