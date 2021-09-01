Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch LIVE: Price, Features, Specifications and More

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Live Updates: The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is finally set to be launched in India today. After several spy shots and speculations about the new Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Indian automaker will take the wraps off of the latest Royal Enfield. The new Classic 350 is expected to come with several changes and being the most successful Royal Enfield, the new Classic has big expectations to fill. The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to iron out all the small issues that the Classic 350 UCE generation had and it will come with the new 350cc engine along with several feature and design updates. It is also expected to come with the likes of an in-built Tripper navigation system, get more refined and be comfortable than ever before. Expect the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 to also have a significant improvement in terms of build quality and general fit and finish.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is also expected to come in several variant options upon launch and this could includes the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition, Royal Enfield Classic 350 Chrome edition and more.

WATCH ROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 350 LAUNCH LIVE: