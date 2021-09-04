New Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa Specification Comparison: Which is Better?

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been one of the most highly awaited bikes of the year that has been launched in India. With the launch, the Classic 350 will see itself being tried to compete with, with the likes of the Jawa motorcycle. Since Royal Enfield already uses a 350cc engine on its Meteor 350, so it's fair to compare the new Classic 350 to Jawa.

Engine Specs

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a 349cc Single cylinder, 4-stroke, Air-Oil cooled engine that makes 20.2 BHP of power at 6100rpm with 27Nm of torque at 4000rpm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. For reduced vibration and smooth operation, the engine includes an advanced SOHC and balancer shaft. Jawa on the other hand comes with a 293cc single-cylinder electronic fuel injection engine that manages 27.33 BHP of power and 27.02 Nm of torque paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Dimensions

The new Classic 350 weighs 195kg and comes with a 13-litre fuel tank along with a wheelbase of 1390mm and a seat height of 805mm. Jawa on the other hand weighs 172kg and comes with a 14-litre fuel tank along with a wheelbase of 1369mm and a seat height of 765mm.

Tyres

The Royal Enfield comes in both wire-spoke and alloy wheels. It sports a 100/90-19 front tyre and a 120/80-18 rear tyre size. Jawa on the other hand just comes with wire-spoke wheels, wherein the front tyre measures 90/90-18 and the rear tyre measures 120/80-17 in size.

Brakes

For breaking, the new Classic comes with a 300 mm rotor up-front and a 270 mm disc at the back. The bike comes with an option of single-channel or dual-channel ABS. Jawa on the other hand gets a 280mm front rotor and a 153mm rear rotor and is available in both single and dual-channel ABS.

Price

The price for the new Royal Enfiled Classic 350 starts at Re 1.84 lakh, while the Jawa starts at a price of Re 1.77 lakh. Note that all prices are ex-showroom.

