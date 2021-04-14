New Royal Enfield Classic 350's Instrument Cluster Leaked on Video, Gets Digital Screen and Readouts

Royal Enfield Classic 350's 'retro' feel is all set to get a revamp of sorts with the next-gen of the bike getting touches of modernity. While the company has maintained the rugged retro feel of the classic bike, a new LED DRL set up for the headlight and a modernized instrument cluster might just be the modern feel that the fans of bikes have long demanded. According to a leaked video that was posted by Vicky Mallick online ahead of the launch of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350, the instrument cluster of the bike will now sport a display screen alongside the analogue speedometer. The popular bike will finally get a fuel gauge along with trip meters, time display, odometer and mention of ECO on the display.

The leaked video starts with the key of the bike turned to 'on' position and we see the speedometer dial do a full swipe and both the displays present on the console light up.

This new instrument cluster first made its debut on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in the Indian markets last year. Riders can even connect their phone through Bluetooth and benefit from turn-by-turn navigation details. The setup is powered by Google Maps and Royal Enfield app.

Check out the full video.

According to a report in The Mint , the new bike will also get a new engine as the old one gets replaced by the engine used in last year’s Royal Enfield Meteor.The engine has a smoother performance, thanks to the presence of SOHC and a new balanced shaft. It can deliver a performance of up to 20.2bhp and 27Nm of torque.

The 2021 Classic 350 is also expected to get new colour schemes that will enhance the overall look of the retro bike.

While the exact day of the launch of the bike has not been disclosed by the company as yet, it is set to hit the market in the coming weeks. With Royal Enfield looking to aggressively target the Indian market with new product launches, the competition in this segment of bikes is sure to get fired up.

