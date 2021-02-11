New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched in India at Rs 2.01 Lakh, Gets Three New Colour Options

Royal Enfield has today announced the launch of the new Himalayan across India, Europe and the UK, in three new distinctive, terrain-inspired colourways, along with a range of upgrades. The adventure-touring motorcycle will now be available in New Granite Black (mix of matte and gloss), Mirage Silver, Pine Green, in addition to the existing colourways Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey. The motorcycle will be available for booking and test rides across all Royal Enfield stores in India starting at Rs 2,01,314 (ex-showroom)

With this launch, the Himalayan now gets the Make It Yours - MiY - initiative allowing customers to personalize and accessorize their motorcycle across all channels - the RE App, the website and at dealerships. The new Himalayan will also feature the Royal Enfield Tripper, simple and intuitive turn-by-turn navigation pod. The new model also gets several upgrades to the seat, the rear carrier, front rack and a new windscreen.

Commenting on the journey of the Himalayan and the launch of the new motorcycle, Mr Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said “In a short span of just 5 years, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has opened up a new category within global adventure touring, has successfully established itself as a truly global motorcycle, and has been among the most sought after motorcycle for Royal Enfield across several geographies. The originally developed 2016 Himalayan was a category first, and was a very versatile and accessible motorcycle. Over the years, together with feedback from our riding community, we have consistently evolved the Himalayan in design and functionality, and improved the overall ride experience. This has resonated very well with millions of adventure enthusiasts across the world, who now have new variants to choose from. With today’s launch, we are confident to further fuel the adventure touring space across the world.”

The new Himalayan retains the original design of the outgoing model, but has added the Royal Enfield Tripper, a focused navigation display device for real-time directions, built with Google Maps Platform and paired via the Royal Enfield App to the rider’s smartphone.

The new Himalayan comes with improved seat cushioning and the rear carrier on the new Himalayan now comes with an additional plate to ensure secure fastening and placement of any luggage. Additionally the rear carrier is now also reduced in height, making it easier for riders to mount the motorcycle. The new Himalayan also gets new and lean ergonomically adjusted front rack.