New Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Detailed Image Gallery

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird has been a popular offering in the 500cc segment in India. Now, the company has launched a new version of the Thunderbird 500 in the form of the Thunderbird 500X. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X has been priced at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). To put it in perspective, the regular Thunderbird 500 is priced at Rs 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), this means that the new ‘X’ models come at a premium of about Rs 7,000 for the 500cc version. Launched in 2002, the Thunderbird has been one of the most popular offerings by Royal Enfield in India and the bike has often been customised by its owners as well, something that Royal Enfield is hoping to bank on with the new Thunderbird X series offerings.The new Thunderbird motorcycles follow a blacked-out theme which is complemented by bright-coloured fuel tanks. The blacked-out theme is carried over to components like the exhausts, front forks and side covers.There’s also the inclusion of a new flat handlebar giving the motorcycle an aggressive, and leant-in riding attitude.The new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X gets new seats coupled with the new grab-rail and shortened rear mudguard. The company is also offering disc brakes at both front and rear but has given ABS a miss.The Thunderbird X models carry over the same engines from the existing Thunderbird motorcycles and that too in the exact same state of tune. The Thunderbird 500X is powered by a single cylinder, air cooled, 499cc engine - fed by an electronic fuel injection system - which produces a maximum power of 27.2 bhp at 5250 rpm and generates 41.3 Nm torque at 4000 rpm.The blacked-out theme is also carried over to headlamp cover, indicators and grab-rail. In high contrast, the vibrant colours of the tank are coordinated with other elements on the motorcycle, such as the stitching on the seat and rim-tapes on the wheels.