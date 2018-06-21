New Second-Generation Audi A1 Unveiled

Audi has now revealed the all-new version of its smallest model, the A1. And it's looking to go head-to-head with the big-selling Mini by adding tons of new technology, safety and other premium features to try to make the A1 the most generously equipped model in the class.The second-generation of the A1 is set to arrive in dealerships in November, and it's hoped the revamped premium supermini will attract a new, younger demographic to the Audi brand. The new model has some big shoes to fill as the outgoing model has been a consistently good seller for Audi across Europe, and in the UK it's currently the brand's third biggest-selling nameplate. In fact, since the model's launch in 2010, annual European sales have only fallen below the 90,000 unit threshold on one occasion.Despite that impressive showing, the A1 has some way to go to overhaul the Mini as it currently sells more than double that amount, with 2017 sales of the Mini coming in at a very impressive 215,549 units.Audi is going in a funkier and sportier direction with the new A1 than it's ever done with a model before. Like other VW Group models that are built on the MQB A0 platform, the new A1 will exclusively be a five-door model and it's bigger than the model it replaces. That means more passenger space and more room for the luggage.In line with current fashion, there will be no diesel variant of the new A1, and instead there will be a choice of TFSI petrol powerplants. The smallest unit will be a 94 bhp 1.0-liter three-cylinder, and there will also be 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter four-cylinder units with power ratings of up to 197 bhp.But if that's not enough power for you, it's expected there will be a turbocharged 250 bhp S1 version arriving in late 2019, which, when it arrives, will be the quickest and most powerful car in its class. The regular A1 will feature a healthy amount of Audi's Quattro rallying heritage, such as a single-frame front grille and three flat hood slits reminiscent of the original 1984 Sport Quattro, but the S1 will take it to another level.