New Sketches of Upcoming All-New Hyundai Creta Reveals SUV's Cabin Design

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), has released the interior design sketch of the new Creta. Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, the all-new Creta comes with a radical design change and plenty of additional features. The design sketches suggest that Hyundai has substantially improved the premium quotient on the inside. The car comes with a large touchscreen infotainment system that will most likely come with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Hyundai's Blue Link Connectivity Technology. The car gets a part-analogue part-digital instrument cluster and vertical AC vents that fits in the overall ethos of the design effortlessly.

In terms of mechanicals, the car will most likely debut with the same engine that powers the largely popular Kia Seltos. This means that on offer would be 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The car will also feature Seltos’ GT line powertrain that includes the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

Hyundai Creta Interiors. (Image source: Hyundai)

Hyundai decision to revamp the Creta in India comes in light of stiff competition that has been put forth by new entrants like the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector that has eaten into the car’s sales since its launch. The same segment is also currently the most sought-after segment, that has encouraged several automakers to dip their toes into it.



The new Hyundai Creta was launched in China at a starting price of 1,05,800 to 1,36,800 Yuan (approximately Rs. 10.6 lakh to Rs. 13.7 lakh). However, in India, prices can be expected to begin at Rs 10 to 16 lakh (ex-showroom).