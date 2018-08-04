English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New Skoda Karoq Sportline SUV Unveiled, Gets Bodykit, Black Alloys Wheels and More
The Karoq Sportline will go on sale shortly after its appearance at the Paris Motor Show between October 4-14, 2018.
The new Skoda Karoq Sportline will debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Skoda has just revealed a new sportier version of its smallest SUV, the Karoq. With sportier styling and a new 2.0-liter petrol engine, it will be a welcome addition to the lineup after the rugged-looking Karoq Scout was announced earlier this week. The Karoq isn't getting a vRS variant anytime soon, so the Sportline is probably about as sporty as this compact crossover SUV is going to get. Thankfully, then, this is more than just an exercise in aesthetics: the Karoq Sportline will be equipped with a 187bhp (190 PS) 2.0-liter petrol engine, which is the most powerful unit offered in the range.
A smart set of unique 18-inch black alloys wheels kick off the styling enhancements, and they can even be upgraded to a set of 19s. There's a bodykit that looks remarkably similar to the one fitted to the Kodiaq Sport, and the Karoq Sportline also has redesigned bumpers at the front and the back. Instead of everything on the outside being colour-coded, the grille, roof rails and wing mirrors of the Sportline are finished in a contrasting gloss black.
The new Skoda Karoq Sportline will debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
On the inside, there are black sports seats in a three-ply air-permeable fabric supposed to be more breathable than regular seating fabrics, and thus more comfortable in hot weather. Other interior design features include a steering wheel with perforated leather and silver stitching, a black headlining, stainless steel pedals, and LED ambient lighting. The VW Group's superb Virtual Cockpit digital display is available, but only as an option. However, the Sportline does come with an additional selectable interface exclusive to it.
Buyers have no less than four different engines to choose from in this new trim level. There will be two different versions of the 2.0-liter TDI with power outputs of 187bhp and 148bhp. The other two engines are petrols: a 1.5-liter 148bhp TSI and the new 2.0-liter unique to the Sportline version of the Karoq. Like the new Karoq Scout, the Karoq Sportline will go on sale shortly after its appearance at the Paris Motor Show between October 4-14, 2018.
Also Watch
A smart set of unique 18-inch black alloys wheels kick off the styling enhancements, and they can even be upgraded to a set of 19s. There's a bodykit that looks remarkably similar to the one fitted to the Kodiaq Sport, and the Karoq Sportline also has redesigned bumpers at the front and the back. Instead of everything on the outside being colour-coded, the grille, roof rails and wing mirrors of the Sportline are finished in a contrasting gloss black.
The new Skoda Karoq Sportline will debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
On the inside, there are black sports seats in a three-ply air-permeable fabric supposed to be more breathable than regular seating fabrics, and thus more comfortable in hot weather. Other interior design features include a steering wheel with perforated leather and silver stitching, a black headlining, stainless steel pedals, and LED ambient lighting. The VW Group's superb Virtual Cockpit digital display is available, but only as an option. However, the Sportline does come with an additional selectable interface exclusive to it.
Buyers have no less than four different engines to choose from in this new trim level. There will be two different versions of the 2.0-liter TDI with power outputs of 187bhp and 148bhp. The other two engines are petrols: a 1.5-liter 148bhp TSI and the new 2.0-liter unique to the Sportline version of the Karoq. Like the new Karoq Scout, the Karoq Sportline will go on sale shortly after its appearance at the Paris Motor Show between October 4-14, 2018.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kishore Kumar's 89th Birth Anniversary: Listen to the Maverick's Evergreen Hits
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Being Trolled Online: I Look at It As an Insight into Minds
- Fanney Khan Review: Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai-Starrer is a Muddled Mess of a Film
- Madhu Chopra Finally Clears the Air on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Rumours
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...