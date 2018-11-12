New Skoda Scala Hatchback Interior Sketch Revealed Ahead of World Premiere On December 6

A design sketch provides a first glimpse of the interior of the new Skoda Scala. The new compact model will be the first Skoda to feature the latest infotainment generation with a free-standing display positioned high up, in the driver’s immediate field of vision. The optional Virtual Cockpit has the biggest display in its class. In addition to new interior trims and premium materials the Skoda Scala also offers a generous amount of interior space, along with the largest luggage compartment in this segment, at 467 litres.The new Skoda interior concept follows the direction set by the Skoda Vision RS concept car. The completely redesigned instrument panel blends with the exterior design. The free-standing display is positioned high up and framed by a design line that echoes the contours of the bonnet; below the display, it also creates an ergonomic wrist rest for operating the touchscreen. The instrument panel’s and door trims’ soft-foam surfaces feature large-scale design textures and a specific new grain. This emulates crystalline structures and will define the Skoda brand’s style in future.Ambient lighting with a choice of white or red light as well as warm hues and contrasting stitching for the seat upholstery will provide a sense of space to the new car. As an option, customers can order seat upholstery made from the sophisticated Suedia microfibre. In typical Skoda style, the interior provides a tremendous amount of space. This is due to the car’s long wheelbase of 2,649 millimetres, which allows for a luxurious 73 millimetres of knee room on the rear seats, equivalent to that in the Skoda Octavia. Rear headroom, at 982 millimetres, is the largest in its class. At 467 litres, the Skoda Scala also boasts the biggest luggage compartment in this segment. With the rear backrest folded down, its volume increases to 1,410 litres.The customisable Virtual Cockpit for instance, available as an option, measures 10.25 inches and allows drivers to choose between five different views. The available infotainment systems, based on the latest-generation Modular Infotainment Matrix, come with a touchscreen measuring up to 9.2 inches that’s positioned high up on the instrument panel, in the driver’s immediate field of vision.Thanks to a new generation of Skoda Connect mobile online services, passengers will have the option of locking and unlocking the car using their mobile phone and updating the software of the infotainment or maps ‘over the air’. In a first for Skoda, all delivered Skoda Scala cars will always be online.Numerous driver assistance systems, working in combination with a variety of passive safety systems, ensure that the Skoda Scala offers a very high level of safety.The new hatchback model will celebrate its world premiere on 6 December 2018 in Tel Aviv.