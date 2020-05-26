AUTO

New Skoda Skoda Rapid With 1.0 TSI Engine Launched at Rs 7.49 Lakh

Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI. (Photo: Skoda)

When compared to the older engine, the new Skoda Rapid engine offers 5 per cent more power, 14 per cent more torque and a 23 per cent increase in fuel efficiency.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
Skoda has unveiled the new Rapid 1.0 TSI at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 7.49 lakh (pan-India). The highlight, of course, is the new 999cc three-cylinder TSI engine that develops 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque, and this is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. As per Skoda, this version of the Rapid delivers a claimed 18.97 km/l. The 1.0-litre engine-powered variant will replace the older 1.6-litre MPI engine and when compared, the new model offers 5 per cent more power, 14 per cent more torque and a 23 per cent increase in fuel efficiency – as per the claimed numbers.


The new Rapid Style and Monte Carlo features an 8-inch Skoda Android Infotainment System as well as dark green-tinted glasses. The Onyx edition dons the dual-tone Tellur Grey leatherette upholstery as standard and the new Rapid Ambition and Style variants house window chrome garnish as well as feature the new ‘Toffee Brown’ colour option.

Skoda has also introduced the Skoda Shield Plus which offers 6-years of motor insurance, road-side assistance and an extended warranty.

Here is the complete variant-wise pricing of the new Skoda Rapid.

VariantPrice (Ex-showroom,   pan-India)
Rider Rs 7,49,000
Ambition Rs 9,99,000
Onyx Rs 10,19,000
Style Rs 11,44,000
Monte CarloRs 11,79,000

