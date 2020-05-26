New Skoda Skoda Rapid With 1.0 TSI Engine Launched at Rs 7.49 Lakh

Skoda has unveiled the new Rapid 1.0 TSI at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 7.49 lakh (pan-India). The highlight, of course, is the new 999cc three-cylinder TSI engine that develops 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque, and this is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. As per Skoda, this version of the Rapid delivers a claimed 18.97 km/l. The 1.0-litre engine-powered variant will replace the older 1.6-litre MPI engine and when compared, the new model offers 5 per cent more power, 14 per cent more torque and a 23 per cent increase in fuel efficiency – as per the claimed numbers.







The new Rapid Style and Monte Carlo features an 8-inch Skoda Android Infotainment System as well as dark green-tinted glasses. The Onyx edition dons the dual-tone Tellur Grey leatherette upholstery as standard and the new Rapid Ambition and Style variants house window chrome garnish as well as feature the new ‘Toffee Brown’ colour option.

Skoda has also introduced the Skoda Shield Plus which offers 6-years of motor insurance, road-side assistance and an extended warranty.

Here is the complete variant-wise pricing of the new Skoda Rapid.

Variant Price (Ex-showroom, pan-India) Rider Rs 7,49,000 Ambition Rs 9,99,000 Onyx Rs 10,19,000 Style Rs 11,44,000 Monte Carlo Rs 11,79,000

