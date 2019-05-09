English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Skoda Superb Facelift Teased Ahead of Launch
The design sketch reveals some details of the refreshed sedan, such as the streamlined design of the front headlights and the distinctive fog light trims.
Skoda Superb. (Image Source: Skoda)
Just days ahead of its official unveiling at the 2019 IIHF, Ice Hockey World Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia, Skoda has teased a design sketch of its upcoming revisited Superb.
The design sketch reveals some details of the refreshed sedan, such as the streamlined design of the front headlights and the distinctive fog light trims, all nestled alongside the brand's typical grille.
The new Superb will be the first model in Skoda's Indian portfolio to sport a plug-in hybrid option alongside the same 1.4-litre TSI Petrol engine that it shares with the Volkswagen Passat GTE.
On the inside, the Superb will feature subtle revisions such as a new Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. The new infotainment system is also equipped for over-the-air updates and new mobile functions as well.
A flagship high-end model, the first-generation Superb dates back to the 1930s. The car was then relaunched in the early 21st century. In 2017, it surpassed the symbolic production milestone of one million cars made.
Note that 2019 looks set to be a busy year for Skoda. As well as its updated Superb, the auto brand is also poised to out its new Scala, replacing the Rapid Spaceback, ahead of the Kamiq, its new lifestyle-oriented crossover.
With inputs from AFP
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
