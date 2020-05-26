New Skoda Superb Launched in India at Rs 29.99 Lakh

Skoda Auto India has unveiled the new Superb SportLine as well as the new Laurin & Klement variant in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 29.99 lakh and Rs 32.99 lakh, respectively. The new Superb comes with a comprehensive styling update which includes the latest Skoda design language having elements like the signature Skoda grille that merges into the sharp LED headlamps. The LED fog lamps have been redesigned to make the car look sportier and they also double up as cornering lights. The Laurin & Klement variant of the Superb carries a more luxurious approach in design with several chrome-finished elements whereas the SportLine variant has glossy black elements throughout the car.

From the side, the new Superb carries a sporty silhouette with 17-inch alloy wheels. At the back, the tail lamps are connected together with a chrome strip in the Laurin & Klement variant whereas, in the SportLine variant, that is done with a gloss-black finished element. The car sports C-shaped LED taillight with dynamic turn indicators and gets a redesigned rear bumper that now houses a sporty rear diffuser.







Skoda Superb Laurin & Klement edition from the back. (Photo: Skoda)

On the inside, the new Skoda Superb gets Piano Black-finish elements for the Laurin & Klement variant with Stone Beige and Coffee Brown perforated leather upholstery. The decorative elements are black and complemented by chrome highlights.







On the SportLine variant, continuing with the sporty styling, the Superb gets Carbon-finished elements, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with paddle-shift, and black Alcantara sports seats with integrated headrests and silver stitching.

The Superb comes with features like the 12-way electrically adjustable driver and front passenger seats, with programmable memory functions and lumbar support, as standard. The Laurin & Klement will offer ventilated front seats with cooling and heating function. There are LED ambient lighting too but the highlight is the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a proximity sensor that supports Bluetooth, MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Laurin & Klement features 11 speakers, a subwoofer, and has a power output of 610 watts.

Other new features on the Superb include three-zone climate control, automatic rain-sensing wipers and cruise control. The Laurin & Klement variant, additionally, offers roll-up sun visor, variable headrests to help in sleeping, and a swipe-foot underneath the boot to open boot-lid feature which opens access to the Superb’s 625-litre boot space – claimed to be the highest in the segment.

Skoda Superb SportLine edition from the back. (Photo: Skoda)

Now coming to what’s under the hood of the Superb. It is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that comes mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox making it capable of delivering 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. This means, that the Superb is capable of doing a sprint from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 239 km/h. As per the company, the Superb is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 15.10 km/l.

On the safety front, the Super will come with eight airbags as standard. There is also ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hill Brake Assist), HHC (Hill Hold Control), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), EDS (Electronic Differential Lock), anti-theft alarm with interior monitoring, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, on the new Laurin & Klement variant), sensors and speakers at the front and rear and keyless entry.

The Skoda Superb SportLine is available in White, Blue and Grey colour options whereas the Laurin & Klement variant gets five colour options - Blue, Black, Brown, Grey and White.

