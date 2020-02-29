English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

New Speed Limits For Highways and Flyovers in Mumbai

Image for representation (Image: PTI)

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, additional commissioner of police (traffic) Pravin Padwal has revised speed limits on arterial roads.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 29, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
  • Edited by: Anirudh SK
Mumbai traffic police have set new speed limits for vehicles plying on flyovers, bridges and highways in the city, an official said on Friday. The decision was taken in view of the rise in number of vehicles in the city and in a bid to prevent accidents, he said.

The speed limit on Bandra Worli Sea Link and Eastern Freeway is 80 kmph, while motorists can drive upto 70 kmph on Eastern Express Highway, Sion Panvel Highway, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Lalbaug flyover, he said.

At JJ Flyover, motorists can drive at 60 kmph and 35 kmph along the bends, while the speed limit at Marine Drive is 65 kmph, he added.

