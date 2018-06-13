English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery

Here is a detailed image gallery of the new Suzuki Access 125 CBS which was recently launched in India.

News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2018, 9:48 PM IST
New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
New Suzuki Access 125. (Image: Suzuki)
Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has introduced the new Access 125 with Combined Brake System (CBS). Along with the CBS upgrade, the Access 125 Special Edition also receives a new colour option - Metallic Sonic Silver with Beige Coloured Leatherette seat.

New Suzuki Access 125. (Image: Suzuki) New Suzuki Access 125. (Image: Suzuki)

The CBS on the new Access 125 enables operation of both brakes from the left brake lever, helping in maintaining a good balance between front and rear brake forces. Combined brake reduces the braking distance under certain conditions.

New Suzuki Access 125. (Image: Suzuki) New Suzuki Access 125. (Image: Suzuki)

Suzuki Access 125 CBS aims to provide a comfortable ride by offering a long seat, enlarged floorboard, large under seat storage, a convenient front pocket, optional DC socket and dual convenient utility hooks.

New Suzuki Access 125. (Image: Suzuki) New Suzuki Access 125. (Image: Suzuki)

It additionally offers steel front fender and leg shield for added protection and comes with rigid frame layout, which results in straight-line stability and cornering performance.

New Suzuki Access 125. (Image: Suzuki) New Suzuki Access 125. (Image: Suzuki)

The new Special Edition also comes with the black-coloured alloy-wheels & grab rail, round shaped chrome mirrors, for a sporty stance. The Special Edition can be identified by the logo emblem.

Also Watch: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC | Interview

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
