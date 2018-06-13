New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery

New Suzuki Access 125. (Image: Suzuki)

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has introduced the new Access 125 with Combined Brake System (CBS). Along with the CBS upgrade, the Access 125 Special Edition also receives a new colour option - Metallic Sonic Silver with Beige Coloured Leatherette seat.The CBS on the new Access 125 enables operation of both brakes from the left brake lever, helping in maintaining a good balance between front and rear brake forces. Combined brake reduces the braking distance under certain conditions.Suzuki Access 125 CBS aims to provide a comfortable ride by offering a long seat, enlarged floorboard, large under seat storage, a convenient front pocket, optional DC socket and dual convenient utility hooks.It additionally offers steel front fender and leg shield for added protection and comes with rigid frame layout, which results in straight-line stability and cornering performance.The new Special Edition also comes with the black-coloured alloy-wheels & grab rail, round shaped chrome mirrors, for a sporty stance. The Special Edition can be identified by the logo emblem.