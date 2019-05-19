English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
The new Suzuki Gixxer SF 150's most notable design element is the newly styled headlamps that now comes as a fully LED unit.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 leaked images (Image courtesy: Bikewale)
Ahead of its official launch sometime in the next few months, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 was spotted at dealerships recently. The mechanicals of the bikes was graced with a few leaked images of the Gixxer SF 150 and SF 250 that made their way into the World Wide Web and with the recent spotting we now also know everything on the design front.
At the dealership, the SF 150 was spotted in gloss black paint as the one we saw in the brochure. The most notable styling, however, is the newly styled headlamps that now comes as a fully LED unit. The 2019 Gixxer SF, unlike its predecessors, will ship with split seats. It will also have a sportier clip-on handlebar that we missed out on the previous model. In the same breath, the company has also tweaked the instrument cluster of the bike which now features a slightly tweaked layout and a white backlight, unlike the previous orange one.
Leaked images of the specifications suggest that the bike will be powered by the same 154.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine as the current model. We are not sure of the state of tune, which would match the current output of 14.8hp and 14 Nm of torque. Other components such as the suspensions and brakes seem to have been faithfully inherited from the current model. The updated model will be priced slightly higher than the one on sale which starts from Rs 98,076 for the carbureted unit with ABS.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
