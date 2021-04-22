New Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch Date Confirmed, to Arrive on April 26

There is some good news for the Suzuki Hayabusa fans as the much-awaited 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is set to be launched in India on April 26, 2021. The new Suzuki Hayabusa was unveiled globally a few months back and ever since there has been speculation as to when Suzuki Motorcycle India will bring the iconic motorcycle to the country. Earlier this month, Suzuki listed the Hayabusa on its India website and marked it as “coming soon". Now, the Japanese automaker has confirmed the launch date of the Suzuki Hayabusa.

Fully re-engineered, the Hayabusa’s legendary 1340cc, four-cylinder, DOHC engine is fed by new Ride-by-Wire electronic throttle bodies with dual fuel injectors feeding each cylinder, mixing with pressurized air from the Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) intakes in the nose of the aerodynamic fairing. The new, symmetrical twin silencer exhaust system is lighter with better flow and a stimulating exhaust note. Enhancements to the Hayabusa’s superbike calibre comes in the form of a twin-spar aluminium frame and adjustable KYB-supplied suspension.

Perfectly poised to create a new legend of its own, the all-new Suzuki #Hayabusa is arriving on 26th April! #StayTuned #SuzukiIndia pic.twitter.com/yln6xw8MG6— Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) April 22, 2021

The Hayabusa employs an advanced version of the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.); a comprehensive collection of electronic rider aids like Cruise Control and Bi-directional Quick Shift systems that can optimize and personalize the motorcycle’s performance characteristics to match the conditions and desires of the rider. Only the Hayabusa offers this premium suite of aids that simultaneously boosts performance and comfort as riders enjoy the ultimate sportbike experience.

Greater horsepower and torque throughout the low- to mid-speed range. Worldwide emissions compliance (including Euro 5) is achieved without sacrificing top speed. Suzuki’s latest and most advanced electronic control system (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System- S.I.R.S.) is integrated into the new Hayabusa.

A new TFT LCD panel is integrated with a fresh version of the Hayabusa’s popular analogue instrument cluster. New, full LED lighting includes a projector and multi-plane headlight, plus forward position lights and a combination taillight that have integrated turn signals so no stalks protrude from the sleek bodywork. Suspension refinement and new wheels provide a heightened sense of stability at high speeds plus agility on turns and winding roads.

The front brakes feature the latest Brembo Stylema callipers and larger diameter brake discs for improved braking efficiency and feel.

New Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires were developed exclusively for the new Hayabusa. Internationally, riders may choose from three colour options- Glass Sparkle Black & Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matte Sword Silver & Candy Daring Red, or Pearl Brilliant White & Metallic Matte Stellar Blue paint schemes. Each scheme features restyled Hayabusa Kanji symbols and model name logos.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here