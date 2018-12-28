English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Suzuki Jimny Pickup Style Concept Revealed
Suzuki has announced that will be showcasing the Jimny Sierra 'Pickup Style' concept at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon which will take place from January 11-13, 2019.
(Image: Source)
Although the Jimny might not be making to our shores just yet, Suzuki has announced that will be showcasing the Jimny Sierra 'Pickup Style' concept at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon which will take place from January 11-13, 2019. The image released by Suzuki shows the Jimny in a gold paint scheme with an off-white coloured roof. There are two towing hooks at the front along with retro-styled wheels. Interestingly, there is also a wooden panel on the side reminiscent of some of the cars seen in the past. The wooden panels also have the Suzuki Rhino Club logo printed on the doors. The Rhino CLub is a rhino conversation initiative by the Japanese brand.
According to a media report, Suzuki says that the concept is 'designed to appeal people with DIY or other hobbies. The Pickup-style concept comes with the same platform as the Suzuki Jimny Sierra SUV. The former 1.3-litre engine, seen on the older Jimny, is replaced by a 1.5-litre engine in the all-new Jimny. Despite the increased displacement, it has smaller overall dimensions than the engine it replaces, with 15% reduced weight, contributing to enhanced fuel efficiency. There’s a 5-speed manual transmission and 4-speed automatic transmission on offer. There is also a part-time 4WD on offer.
Although the interest for the Jimny SUV is huge, especially amongst enthusiasts in India, no plans have been drawn up by the Japanese automaker to bring the car to the country. Furthermore, some countries have a waiting period of up to a year for the Jimny SUV.
Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
