New Tata Altroz iTurbo to Launch in India Today, Here’s All You Need to Know

The Tata Altroz is set to be launched in India today in a faster avatar, known as the Tata Altroz iTurbo. This version of the Altroz is expected to debut with a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine and is expected to offer a lot more performance for a premium as compared to the regular petrol engine variants that the Altroz already has.

The launch of the Tata Altroz iTurbo comes at a time when the Altroz has been performing well in the premium hatchback segment in India, competing with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20. Having a turbocharged petrol engine under its hood will make the Altroz iTurbo compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI and the Hyundai i20 Turbo models, both of which use a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Recently, Tata Motors had released a teaser of the Altroz iTurbo on its social media platforms hinting at the launch which is scheduled to take place today.

In another teaser, Tata Motors confirmed the name of the turbocharged Altroz as the Altroz iTurbo.

The Altroz has emerged as the third best-selling model in its segment, trailing behind Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It is currently the top-selling product in Tata Motors’ portfolio. It rivals cars such as the Toyota Glanza, Ford Freestyle, Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz.

The naturally aspirated petrol engine that the Altroz already has makes 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel delivers 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. Both these engines are offered with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Tata Altroz iTurbo is expected to launch with the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is already available with the Tata Nexon, which makes 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque. This engine, in the Nexon, is offered with the choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

In terms of changes, the new iTurbo variant is expected to be largely similar to the current Altroz albeit with the addition of new Turbo badge at the back along with a new Blue colour option that comes with a blacked-out roof, giving it a dual-tone finish.

The Tata Altroz already holds the position of being the safest hatchback under Rs 10 lakh in India as it scored full five out of five stars during crash tests done by Global NCAP.

As for the price, the Tata Altroz iTurbo is expected to be launched at an ex-showroom price of slightly under Rs 10 lakh. Watch this space for more updates.