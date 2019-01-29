Tata Harrier vs Mahindra XUV500 SUV Spec Comparison – Prices, Features and More

Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV. (Image: Tata Motors)

2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)

Tata Harrier SUV. (Image: Tata Motors)

2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)

Tata Harrier SUV Interiors. (Image: Tata Motors)

2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)

Tata Harrier platform. (Image: Tata Motors)

2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)

Tata Motors has finally launched its much-awaited Harrier SUV for Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and since the company revealed the specifications of the car there is a lot of confusion among the buyers who are looking for a car that is powerful and can carry a family in comfort. Based on the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy, Tata Harrier SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover.Here are the variant wise prices of the Tata Harrier (all price ex-showroom, Mumbai):Tata Harrier XE: Rs 12.69 LakhTata Harrier XM: Rs 13.75 LakhTata Harrier XT: Rs 14.95 LakhTata Harrier XZ: Rs 16.25 LakhTata Harrier SUV directly stacks up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and the Mahindra XUV500. Following is the comparison between the new Tata Harrier and Mahindra based on specifications and the features they offer:The Tata Harrier SUV is the first vehicle to sport the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy. At the front, the car gets dual tone bumper with satin silver chin guard, xenon HID projector headlamps and dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators. The SUV in Orange color has flared wheel arches that house 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a high shoulder line and blacked-out B pillars, while the C-pillar houses a triangular quarter glass. At the rear, the Harrier has a raked windshield, a spoiler and 3D LED taillamps with sporty piano black finisher. The dual-tone rear bumper gets silver inserts.The front end of the facelifted XUV500 features a new chrome grille with a mesh design. There’s a large chrome strip around the grille, and the top part of the strip is flanked by new twin-pod headlamps with projectors and LED DRLs. The bottom of the strip splits the air dam in two. The fog lamps are retained from the current-gen model and are placed below the headlamps, with a vertical chrome strip and L-Shaped design.The rear section of the XUV500 facelift features a new tailgate design and tail lamp clusters. Triangular shaped tail lights have replaced the vertically stacked taillights, while the reflectors are placed lower down. The bumper is also redesigned, as evident beneath the cover, while the tail-gate also gets a new chrome number plate garnish. Other details include a roof spoiler with an integrated high-mount stop light.The newest member of the Tata family is powered by Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine that produces 140 PS of power and churns out 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car gets 3 engine drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that are married to ESP terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet for taking on difficult terrains.The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 with the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine will now produce 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque, 15 hp and 30 Nm higher than the outgoing model. There’s also a petrol engine producing 140 bhp of power and is available with an automatic gearbox only.Inside the cabin, the Tata Harrier gets signature oak brown interior color scheme with soft touch dashboard and leather on steering wheel, door pad inserts and seat upholstery. The car also gets 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 9 JBL audio speakers. The infotainment system currently doesn’t support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but Tata claims to make it available soon after the launch. The new SUV also gets fully automatic temperature control with HVAC, rear AC vents, push button start, 8 way adjustable driver seat and other features like the cooled storage box.Inside the cabin, the new XUV500 gets tan coloured leather seats with diamond stitching. The all-black dashboard is covered with leather, with silver trim on the centre console. There’s also a piano black fascia in place of a matte black finish on the centre console. The rest of the cabin looks identical to the previous XUV500, along with the twin-pod instrument cluster.When it comes to safety, the new Tata Harrier SUV gets 6 airbags and advanced electronic stability program (ESP) with added functionalities such as – ABS with EBD, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist and Many more.In terms of safety, the new Mahindra XUV500 facelift comes with 6 airbags along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Hill Descent Control.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.