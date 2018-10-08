New Tata Hexa SUV XM+ Variant Launched at Rs 15.27 Lakh

(With inputs from PTI)

Homegrown Tata Motors launched a new premium variant of its lifestyle sports utility vehicle (SUV) Hexa with 16 new features, priced at Rs 15.27 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). The Hexa XM+ also been made available with an electric sunroof to enhance, which comes with a two years warranty, it said. Hexa, which is based on Aria platform and shares its engine with the Tata Safari Strome, was launched in the country in January 2017."With turnaround 2.0 in play, we have continued to deepen our focus towards catering to the evolving customer demands by introducing new products and variants at regular intervals," a company statement said. Tata Motors' Turnaround 2.0 strategy is aimed at delivering "consistent, competitive and cash accretive growth"."With the launch of the Hexa XM+, we are further strengthening this product range," Tata Motors passenger vehicle business units vice-president for sales, marketing and customer support SN Barman, was quoted as saying in the release.The Hexa XM+ is equipped with features such as reverse parking sensors camera, cruise control, rain sensing wipers, electrically adjustable and foldable exterior mirrors and automatic headlamps, among others, the release added.The Hexa XM+ will retain Hexa’s premium all-black sporty interiors, sculpted indulgent seats as well as the 8-colour, ambient mood lighting. Tata Motors also offers customers the option to customize their Hexa with an electric sunroof to enhance the style quotient. Also, the sunroof is available with a 2 years warranty through Tata Motors Genuine Accessories along with with accessories.