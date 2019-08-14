New Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP Launched in India at Rs 6.69 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP with new features at Rs 6.69 lakh for the Tiago JTP and Rs 7.59 lakh for the Tigor JTP (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the launch of the new JTP variants, Nagbhushan Gubbi (CEO), JTSV said, ''Last year has seen the JTP brand establish as an exciting prospect and a brand which has carved its own cult following in the auto performance segment. It is now time to switch gears and speed ahead. With immense excitement, we are elated to announce the launch of the new avatar of the JTP twins. This launch reflects our commitment to constantly improve and push boundaries to achieve better. We’re positive that this move will be warmly appreciated by our customers and will only extend the legacy of a #RacerAtHeart.”

On the exterior, both cars get contrast coloured auto fold outside mirrors. Additionally, the Tigor JTP gets a piano black shark fin antenna. On the inside, the new model gets fully automatic temperature control mechanism and the ConnectNext 17.8 (7”) touch screen entertainment by HarmanTM with android auto and Apple Carplay apps.

