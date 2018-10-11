New Tata Tigor Compact Sedan Trolls Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire and Honda Amaze - Video

The newly launched Tata Tigor facelift compact sedan is taking an unusual approach to market itself by taking heads-on against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, newly launched Ford Aspire and the Honda Amaze. Tata is basically trolling its rival brands by indirect marketing campaign, releasing one video each for the mentioned rivals.Their latest video teaser, is aimed at Honda Amaze and says ‘Big move may Amaze’, and that ‘it’s the winning move that matters’. The other teaser aimed at the highest selling compact sedanMaruti Suzuki Dzire says ‘Renounce the world of Desire’.In the past too, auto manufacturers in India have used indirect marketing tactics to counter the rival brands. Mahindra and Tata took a dig at the popular Jeep Compass SUV while launching their new XUV500 and Hexa SUVs respectively.Tata Motors had earlier launched the facelift of its compact sedan Tigor, priced between Rs 5.20 lakh and Rs 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol variants of the model are priced between Rs 5.20 lakh and Rs 6.65 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 7.38 lakh.The petrol variants of the new Tigor, which also has an AMT variant, are powered by a 1.2-litre engine while the diesel trims come with the 1.05-litre powertrain. Tata Motors is also offering the AMT version on its XZ variant. The new Tigor comes in 5 variants - XE, XM, XZ, XZA and XZ+.Commenting at the launch, the newly appointed brand ambassador for the all-new Tigor - Hrithik Roshan said, "I am really excited for the launch of the all-new Tata Tigor. With its sleek design, fantastic interiors and superb sound system, I think this car is going to impress a lot of people, it definitely impressed me."