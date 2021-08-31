New Tata Tigor EV Launched in India at Rs 11.99 Lakh, Gets 306 Km All-Electric Range

Tata Motors has launched its second EV offering for the personal segment - the all-new Tigor EV at Rs 11.99 Lakh. The compact electric sedan in the signature Teal Blue colour and Daytona Grey has been launched for the buyers in India and is powered by its high voltage electric architecture – Ziptron. Starting today, Tata Motors will commence deliveries of the EV while the bookings for the new Tigor EV at select dealerships were opened a few days ago at INR 21,000.

Here’s variant wise pricing (without subsidy, taxes)-

Tata Tigor EV XE - Rs 11.99 Lakh

Tata Tigor EV XM - Rs 12.49 Lakh

Tata Tigor EV XZ+ - Rs 12.99 Lakh

Tata Motors is offering the Ziptron technology in the Tigor EV that debuted in the successful and India’s most selling electric car Tata Nexon EV. The Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds and comes with 26 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The car has an ARAI certifed range of 306 km on a single charge. For reference, the Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 312 km on a single charge.

According to Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, “With an immensely successful experience with the Nexon EV, we can confidently state that EVs are rapidly becoming mainstream. We are ecstatic to unveil our second electric car in the personal segment. With the all-new Tigor EV we want to lead this evolution to mainstream EVs in India with a message to all automotive enthusiasts to Evolve to Electric.”

The Tigor EV has got an IP 67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof and comes with a 8 year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty. It is based on a proven platform with Rear Crash compatible structure and also complies with ODB 64 test standard. Tata Tigor EV has also received 4-Star safety rating by Global NCAP.

The Impact Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS - 048 standard for nail penetration at Cell Level. The new Tigor EV is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast charged as well as slow charged from any 15 A plug point.

Besides a changes to the exterior and the cabin, the Tigor EV also gets 30+ connected car features including remote commands and remote diagnostics among others.

Tata Motors also says that they have installed 640 fast charging stations across India with focus on highways like Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Chandigarh.

