New Tata Tigor EV Review - Making Electric Cars More Affordable and Exciting in India

As someone who has been covering auto for close to a decade now, I Have never seen such excitement for electric vehicles as I am seeing right now, however there’s still a long way to go. While everyone feels that infrastructure is holding back the EV boom in India, there’s another issue that is proving a hinderance is pushing more electric car sales in the country and that’s the limited choices for buyers. However, there’s one company that’s working hard to solve both these issues and that is company is our own homegrown brand - Tata Motors. Tata recently launched the new Tata Tigor EV in India and here’s our first drive review of the EV.

Before talking about the Tigor EV itself, here’s a quick understanding about the strategy of Tata Motors. With the launch of Tigor EV, Tata has become the only carmaker in the country to offer 2 EVs with different body types and both has a range over 300 km. Also, this new Tigor EV gets the Ziptron technology we first saw with Nexon EV and is aimed at personal buyers. For fleet owners, Tata will will continue to sell the regular Tigor but under a new name Tata Express T EV.

Tata Tigor EV side profile. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Design

Now moving to the design of the new Tigor EV, we got to review the compact sedan dressed in Signature Teal Blue shade, which looks rich with other light blue elements on the grille, wheels and bumper signifying the green energy. However, there’s also a Daytona Grey shade to choose from. Apart from that, not much is happening in terms of design as it’s the same fastback/ compact sedan design as the regular Tigor. Having said that, you get a handful of elements improving the overall aerodynamics to reduce the drag, and hence enhance the range.

Tata Tigor EV cabin. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Cabin

Like the exterior, the cabin also resembles the regular Tigor, with the same overall dashboard design, but with light blue elements throughout cabin and the gear stick has been replaced by a rotary knob, which has bit of slow response. The dual tone cabin with piano black finish elements, flat bottom steering, a large digital instrument cluster adds premiumness to the cabin. However, the pop up style door locks inside the cabin are old school.

In terms of features you get 7-inch Harman Kardon touchscreen infotainment system with 4 Speaker sound system, rear parking camera, push button start, electric boot unlocking button, and seat height adjustment. Tata is also providing iRA connected suite with 30 odd features including remote commands, charging status, among others.

Tata Tigor EV back seat. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

In terms of practicality, the space is decent enough for 4-full grown adults, but I didn’t find the cup holes and other spaces enough for keeping your stuff. The boot is ranked at 375-litre without the spare wheel in the boot or 316-litre with the wheel. Tata is offering a tyre puncture kit in place of wheel. The boot opening button on the boot door is quite small and tedious to find.

Performance

Tata Motors is offering Tigor EV in 3 variants but the powertrain option remains the same. A 26.8 kWh with 306 km ARAI certified mileage is what you get in the new Tigor EV thanks to the Ziptron technology. Like the Nexon EV, you will get a home mounted AC charger, a charging cable that be used at any 15 amp socket and a vast network of 640 plus DC fast chargers across India installed in association with Tata Power.

Tata Tigor EV roatry gear knob. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

While the DC charger can charge the vehicle in under 1 hour, the AC charger and the cable can charge the vehicle overnight or 7-9 hours. Now claimed vs actual range has been a hot debate for some time now, and Tata’s top management has already confirmed that a range around 250 km in real life conditions is what a buyer should expect. Since I drove the car mostly in S mode, it was close to 200 km range. Which also bring me to the drive modes.

While there’s a D mode for regular driving, it feels quite lethargic to drive the EV in this mode, while the S mode is responsive, peppy and fun to drive, but dries up the battery pretty quick. You also harness the full engine output in this mode ranked at 75 PS and 170 Nm. The steering is tuned to perfection and despite a heavy battery pack, does its duty pretty well. The suspension setup is on a softer side.

Tata Tigor EV now gets Ziptron technology. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

I got to drive the vehicle in heavy rains and so, talking on brakes wouldn’t be ethical, but they do get energy regenerative system. Also, with no tail pipe, it felt quite comforting to take the car even in waterlogged roads, which also brings us to the safety standards of the Tigor EV, which is now rated 4 star in GLOBAL NCAP safety test. The battery is IP67 rated and gets a liquid cooled battery management system. You also get 8 year battery warranty, dual airbags and ABS with EBD.

Tata Tigor EV back profile. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Verdict

Tata is one company that knows how to successfully diversify it’s portfolio. You want an electric SUV, go for the Nexon EV. You want even a smaller, more affordable electric car, go buy the Tigor EV. Priced at only Rs 12 lakh (without subsidies), it is the most affordable electric car in India with over 300 km electric range. But is it affordable enough to replace the conventional cars? NO! Is it affordable enough to push people to at least think of EVs? Definitely YES! A big thumbs up to Tata Motors for the efforts for pushing electric mobility in India and providing buyers choices.

