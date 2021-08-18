New Tata Tigor EV Unveiled in India with Ziptron Technology, Launch on August 31

Tata Motors has unveiled its second EV offering for the personal segment - the all-new Tigor EV. The compact electric sedan in the signature Teal Blue colour has been unveiled for the buyers in India and is powered by its high voltage electric architecture – Ziptron. Starting today, Tata Motors will commence bookings for the new Tigor EV at select dealerships at INR 21,000.

Tata Motors is offering the Ziptron technology in the Tifor EV that debuted in the successful and India’s most selling electric car Tata Nexon EV. The Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds and comes with 26 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

For reference, the Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 312 km on a single charge. While Tata has not put any official range to the Tigor EV, expect a similar near-300 km range given its light-weight body as compared to Nexon.

According to Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, “With an immensely successful experience with the Nexon EV, we can confidently state that EVs are rapidly becoming mainstream. We are ecstatic to unveil our second electric car in the personal segment. With the all-new Tigor EV we want to lead this evolution to mainstream EVs in India with a message to all automotive enthusiasts to Evolve to Electric.”

The Tigor EV has got an IP 67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof and comes with a 8 year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty. It is based on a proven platform with Rear Crash compatible structure and also complies with ODB 64 test standard. The Impact Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS - 048 standard for nail penetration at Cell Level. The new Tigor EV is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast charged as well as slow charged from any 15 A plug point.

Besides a changes to the exterior and the cabin, the Tigor EV also gets 30+ connected car features including remote commands and remote diagnostics among others.

