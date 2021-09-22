New Terminal at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport to Become Operational in October

The new terminal of the Jolly Grant Airport here will be inaugurated on October 7. Air service between Dehradun-Pantnagar-Pithoragarh-Pantnagar-Dehradun will also be launched during the heli summit on October 7, an official release said here.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said this at a virtual meeting with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday to discuss measures for boosting air connectivity in the state, it added. Heli services between Dehradun-Shrinagar-Dehradun, Dehradun-Gauchar-Dehradun, Haldwani-Haridwar-Haldwani, Pantnagar-Pithoragarh-Pantnagar, Chinyalisaur-Sahastradhara-Chinyalisaur, Gauchar-Sahastradhara-Gauchar, Haldwani-Dharchula-Haldwani and Gauchar-Sahastradhara-Gauchar have been given clearance under the UDAN scheme, Scindia said at the meeting.

Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of 11 of the 13 heliports identified in Uttarakhand have been prepared, while that of a heliport in Mussoorie will also be ready soon, he said. The connectivity of cities with the Jolly Grant Airport will be increased further and the work on the Pantnagar Greenfield Airport will be expedited, the Union minister said. He also suggested reducing the VAT charges on aviation turbine fuel in Uttarakhand, saying it will help boost air connectivity and revenues.

Also Watch:

In a similar announcement, Jyotiraditya Scindia also said that the new airport terminal in Leh is likely to become operational by December next year. Scindia noted that a team will shortly visit Ladakh to technically evaluate locations for additional airstrips in Leh. He agreed to look at the possibility of operationalising commercial flights with smaller jet planes to Kargil as an interim solution. The minister requested the Lieutenant Governor to consider lowering VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to encourage more flights to operate to Ladakh, stressing that it will become a booster for Ladakh’s tourism.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here