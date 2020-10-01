New Terminal at Jabalpur Airport Likely to Be Commissioned by March 2022: AAI

The Jabalpur airport is getting upgraded and its new terminal is likely to be constructed and commissioned by March 2022, said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday. The new terminal building equipped with world-class passenger facilities will have the capacity to handle 500 passengers during peak hours, the AAI said in a press release. "Spread over an area of 1,15,180 sq ft, the terminal building will have three aerobridges, advanced baggage screening system, the modern food court in the landscape area and well-planned car parking for more than 250 cars and buses," the AAI noted.

Apart from the new terminal building, the AAI is also extending the runway and building a new ATC tower, a technical block and a new fire station at the Jabalpur airport. The extended runway would be able to handle bigger aircraft like A320s, the AAI said. The Madhya Pradesh government handed over 468.43 acres of land to the AAI in 2015 for these upgrade works, the press release noted.

"The new terminal building is likely to be commissioned by March 2022," it said.

Among the airports due for an upgrade is the construction work at the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, which is being developed by the AAI in collaboration with the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and state government at an investment of Rs 400 crore, will be completed soon.

In May 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Deoghar airport. Spread across 653.75 acres of land with its terminal building being built in an area of 4,000 sq meter, the second airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi would have a 2,500-meter-long runway and will be compliant for Airbus 320 type of aircraft, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said in a release.