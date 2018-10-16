English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Tesla Autopilot Chips to be Available in Six Months: Elon Musk
Tesla's autopilot is a driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel.
Tesla Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said a new chip that improves autopilot features would be available in about six months in all of the company's new production electric cars.
In a series of tweets, Musk said ..."~6 months before it is in all new production cars. No change to sensors. This is simple replacement of the Autopilot computer. Will be done free of charge for those who ordered full self-driving."
Musk also tweeted that the new chip would improve the performance of Tesla's Autopilot between 500 percent and 2000 percent.
He said the installation of the chip would be priced at $5,000 for those who did not order full self-driving.
Tesla's autopilot is a driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel. Tesla says drivers are supposed to keep their hands on the wheel at all times when using the system.
In a series of tweets, Musk said ..."~6 months before it is in all new production cars. No change to sensors. This is simple replacement of the Autopilot computer. Will be done free of charge for those who ordered full self-driving."
Musk also tweeted that the new chip would improve the performance of Tesla's Autopilot between 500 percent and 2000 percent.
He said the installation of the chip would be priced at $5,000 for those who did not order full self-driving.
Tesla's autopilot is a driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel. Tesla says drivers are supposed to keep their hands on the wheel at all times when using the system.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Is Loki Dead? Tom Hiddleston Hints at Crucial Details
- Prithvi Shaw Boost for Formidable Mumbai Ahead of Vijay Hazare Semi-final vs Hyderabad
- Last Weekend was the Worst for Bollywood Releases in a Long Time
- 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Started These Questionable Trends and We Cannot Explain Why
- Thugs of Hindostan Song 'Vashmalle' has Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan in a Dance Face-Off
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...