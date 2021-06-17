New Tesla Model S Electric Car Gets Official EPA Range Showing Significant Improvement

The new Tesla Model S Long Range has received its official Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) range rating, which is showing an improvement in efficiency over last year’s version. When first announced, it was supposed to have 412 miles of range and Elon Musk even announced that during the delivery event, but it was updated on Tesla’s website to 405 miles just a few days later.

According to Electrek, Tesla’s reference to the range was also updated from “estimate" to “EPA estimate" — leading us to believe that Tesla had received the official EPA rating for the Long Range and the agency website was going to be updated shortly.

The EPA has now updated its website to add the official rating for the new 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range.

It shows a slight bump in efficiency to 124 MPGe for city driving and 115 MPGe for highway driving — resulting in a 120 MPGe combined.

Tesla has updated the battery pack of the new Model S with the updated 2021 version, but the automaker hasn’t released many details about it, including the energy capacity.

However, the new EPA rating is consistent with a similar energy capacity as last year, and the slightly longer range is achieved through the efficiency bump.

The new Model S Long Range starts at $79,990 in the US and new orders are being delivered later this year as Tesla needs to work through a backlog after deliveries of the new Model S were delayed several months

