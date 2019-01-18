English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched in India for Rs 36.95 Lakh
In India, the Toyota Camry was first introduced in 2002; and since then, the company has sold over 11,000 units cumulatively.
New Toyota Camry Hybrid. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
Loading...
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched a new version of Camry Hybrid at an introductory price of Rs 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The company, which is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major and Kirloskar group, assembles the vehicle at its Bangalore-based plant.
"With the new generation Camry Hybrid, which is self-charging electric vehicle, we are moving one step ahead towards cleaner and greener environment" TKM Managing Director Mazakazu Yoshimura told reporters here.
With changing market dynamics in terms of safety and emission norms, the auto industry in the country will have to come up with solutions that lead towards conservation of environment, he added.
"Globally, we have been the pioneers in hybrid technology and this has been an important focus for us in a market like India which is moving towards greener sustainable future," Yoshimura said.
New Toyota Camry Hybrid. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said the company would keep working to popularise hybrid vehicles in the country.
He, however, ruled out coming out with mass segment models with such hybrid technology in the near future.
The new generation Camry Hybrid comes with a 2.5 litre petrol engine mated with an electric motor delivering fuel efficiency of 23.27 km per litre.
The sedan comes with fourth-generation hybrid system with advanced nickel metal hydride batteries.
Other features include 9 airbags, impact sensing fuel cut off, brake hold function among others.
Globally, Toyota sells Camry Hybrid in over 100 countries and so far has sold over 19 million units till date.
New Toyota Camry Hybrid. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
In India, the vehicle was first introduced in 2002; and since then, the company has sold over 11,000 units cumulatively.
In later part of 2017, TKM had to cut down the production of the vehicle as demand for the model was adversely impacted due to increase in price post GST implementation. Currently, the company's Bangalore-based facility can roll out around 125 Camry Hybrid units a month.
Under the GST regime, hybrid vehicles were put in the same category as big petrol and diesel luxury cars, attracting 28 percent rate with a cess of 15 percent.
"With the new generation Camry Hybrid, which is self-charging electric vehicle, we are moving one step ahead towards cleaner and greener environment" TKM Managing Director Mazakazu Yoshimura told reporters here.
With changing market dynamics in terms of safety and emission norms, the auto industry in the country will have to come up with solutions that lead towards conservation of environment, he added.
"Globally, we have been the pioneers in hybrid technology and this has been an important focus for us in a market like India which is moving towards greener sustainable future," Yoshimura said.
New Toyota Camry Hybrid. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said the company would keep working to popularise hybrid vehicles in the country.
He, however, ruled out coming out with mass segment models with such hybrid technology in the near future.
The new generation Camry Hybrid comes with a 2.5 litre petrol engine mated with an electric motor delivering fuel efficiency of 23.27 km per litre.
The sedan comes with fourth-generation hybrid system with advanced nickel metal hydride batteries.
Other features include 9 airbags, impact sensing fuel cut off, brake hold function among others.
Globally, Toyota sells Camry Hybrid in over 100 countries and so far has sold over 19 million units till date.
New Toyota Camry Hybrid. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
In India, the vehicle was first introduced in 2002; and since then, the company has sold over 11,000 units cumulatively.
In later part of 2017, TKM had to cut down the production of the vehicle as demand for the model was adversely impacted due to increase in price post GST implementation. Currently, the company's Bangalore-based facility can roll out around 125 Camry Hybrid units a month.
Under the GST regime, hybrid vehicles were put in the same category as big petrol and diesel luxury cars, attracting 28 percent rate with a cess of 15 percent.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Singing 'Mere Do Anmol Ratan' for Rappers Divine and Naezy Will Leave You in Splits
- Rakhi's Boyfriend Deepak Kalal Beaten Up on Cam, Cops to Reach Out to YouTube for Video's Authenticity
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'
- CBI Raid SAI Headquarters, Director Among 6 Arrested in Corruption Case
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results