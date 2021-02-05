New Toyota Fortuner and Legender SUV Crosses 5,000 Bookings since Launch

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that it has received over 5,000 bookings for the new Fortuner and the Fortuner Legender SUV since their launch in India. As per a statement released by the company, TKM has started deliveries of the new Fortuner and Legender to dealer partners across the country.

The Toyota Fortuner continues to dominate the SUV segment with over 53 per cent segment share. The company says that this share could grow given the immense customer response the Fortuner Legender has been getting.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM, said, “We are humbled and touched by the continued faith of our loyal customers in brand Toyota. The sheer number of enquiries and bookings for both the Fortuner and Legender reiterate our belief in the customer-first approach. Both the SUVs were created purely based on customer feedback thus helping us garner a good response.”

“We are working hard to ensure the quickest possible delivery time so that our customers can experience India’s most admired SUV at the earliest. The New Year has begun on a very strong note for us and we are geared up to continue to delight our customers with ever-better products and our renowned after-sales service of global standards in 2021 as well,” Soni added.

The Toyota Fortuner has been one of the most popular SUVs in the segment ever since its launch in 2009. It has crossed sales of more than 1.70 lakh units till date.