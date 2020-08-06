New Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Variant Launched in India at Rs 34.98 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the limited edition of the Sporty New Fortuner TRD in the Indian market at Rs 34.98 lakh for the 4x2 drivetrain version and Rs 36.88 lakh for the 4x4 drivetrain version (all prices ex-showroom). The TRD in the name stands for Toyota Racing Development (TRD) and brings with sporty design elements to the Fortuner TRD.

As mentioned, the Limited Edition offering is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 Automatic Transmission variants that come with a diesel engine and gets changes like a dual-tone exterior, dual-tone dashboard and blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels.

In addition to the standard features, the Fortuner TRD offers a range of optional accessories under Special Technology Package which includes features like Head-up Display (HUD), Tyre Pressure Monitor (TPMS), Digital Video Recorder (DVR), Wireless Smartphone Charger and Welcome door lamp and an Air Ionizer.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “The Fortuner TRD Limited Edition is yet another effort to cater to the customer demands by offering more than what they seek through unparalleled and segment-leading features. An important accessory to the Fortuner TRD Limited Edition to ensure customer safety is the air ionizer owing to the concerns about the air we breathe in these challenging times.”

Launched in 2009, the Toyota Fortuner has been one of the most popular SUVs in the country and competes against the likes of the Ford Endeavour.