New Toyota Legender 4x4 2.8 Diesel Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs 42.33 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has today unveiled a new 4X4 variant of its successful SUV, Legender. The Legender was first launched in January 2021 in 4X2 diesel variant together with the new Toyota Fortuner and is the more stylized version of the popular full-grown SUV Fortuner. The Legender 4×4 SUV with 2.8 Litre (Diesel) engine and Automatic Transmission is priced at Rs 42,33,000 Ex-showroom (same across the country).

The SUV is available in Pearl white with Black roof (Dual Tone) and gets Catamaran elements wrapped around the corners. Further, the headlamps comprise Split Quad LEDs with a Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature to ensure the best of brightness. It has a Catamaran Style Front and Rear Bumpers, Front Grille with Piano Black Accents, Sequential Turn Indicators, and 18-inch Multi-layered Machine Cut Finished Alloys.

On the inside, features include Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme, Contrast Stitching for Steering Wheel and Console Box, Interior Ambient Illumination (I/P, Front Door Trim, Front Foot-well areas) and Rear USB Ports. Apart from these, the Legender is loaded with features like Kick Sensor for Power Back Door and Wireless Smartphone Charger.

As per Toyota, the Legender has seen increasing sales and till date, company has sold more than 2700 units of the 4X2 variant across the country.

Sharing his views on the launch of the new 4X4 Legender variant, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager(AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing said, “We are hopeful that the customers will be thrilled with the new variant and the top-of-the-line off-roading and city driving capabilities that the Legender provides. We are thankful to them for their tremendous faith and trust in Toyota products over the years. On this occasion, we would also like to wish our customers a happy festive season.”

