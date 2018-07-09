New Toyota Supra to be Revealed at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Previous fourth-generation Toyota Supra. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Many people got very excited when it was announced that Toyota it was reviving its famed Supra nameplate and that the car would be on show at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. But the one that rocked up in the Swiss capital turned out to be the race car and not a production model. However, if you've been waiting to see what the production version will look like there will be a chance to get a good look at it at last at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK later this month.Using its European division's Twitter page, Toyota announced the long-awaited new Supra would finally be breaking cover in production form at the event being held between July 12 and 15. There were no other details divulged in the announcement, although there was an image included showing the car covered in an urban-camo wrap which it's hoped won't be covering the car when it goes on display.The announcement comes just a day after the Supra was seen undergoing road tests in right-hand drive form on UK roads, but that was also camouflaged, this time in a more traditional black and white wrap.It's also not clear if the car will be part of a static display or if it will actually be taking part in the legendary hill climb event. Either way, it will be a dynamic debut for enthusiasts who have been calling for the Supra to be revived by Toyota almost from the moment the last incarnation went out of production in 2002.Earlier this year in Geneva, Supra Chief Engineer Tetsuya Tada confirmed a rear-wheel drive, six-cylinder, front-engined configuration was favored by aficionados and owners of previous Supra incarnations. And leaks about the production car suggest it will in fact be powered by an inline-six producing somewhere in the region of 330 horsepower.Although it will be closely related to the upcoming new BMW Z4 as the Supra has been developed in conjunction with the German auto giant and will share many components with the new Z4, the two cars are going to look very different from each other.In the future all the company's sports cars will be marketed under the Gazoo Racing brand.