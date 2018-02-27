New Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Launched in India for Rs 11.12 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the all-new Bonneville Speedmaster in India for Rs 11.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by the same 1200cc parallel-twin that’s been powering some of its other Bonneville siblings, albeit in the same state of tune as the Bobber. It pushes out 77 horsepower and 106 Nm of torque. As per the company, the motorcycle is meant for those prefer the classic Bonneville design but wanted a more relaxed, cruiser-like setup as compared to the Bonneville T120. Also, since the new Speedmaster is based on the Bobber platform, it will also appeal to those who want the hard-tail look of the Bobber but, again, want a more cruise-like setup in their motorcycle.In terms of design, there are several hints of both the T120 and the Bobber in the new Speedmaster. These include the hidden rear mono shock suspension, just like the Bobber, which is now hidden under the rear panel which also houses the rear passenger seat and looks similar to the T120. The engine fins, the exhausts and the carburetor-inspired throttle body, all of it remains similar to the Bobber but the chrome finishing and accents are similar to the other classic Bonnevilles. What’s unique to the Speedmaster, though, is the headlamp cluster and the riding position on offer, which is more laid back thanks to the swept-back handlebars and forward-set foot pegs.The Speedmaster uses the same 130 section tyre at the front that’s being worn by the same 16-inch spoked rims as on the Bobber Black. The brake setup is the same as between the two bikes as well – twin 310 mm discs with Brembo Calipers.In the Indian market, the Speedmaster directly stacks up against Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom.