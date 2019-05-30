English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC Launched in India at Rs 10.73 Lakh
The output on the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC has been bumped by 12.5% more power than the Bonneville T120 and 38% more than the 2019 Street Scrambler.
The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC. (Image source: Triumph)
Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the all-new Scrambler 1200 XC in India at Rs. 10,73,000 (ex-showroom). Packed with a 1200cc Bonneville twin engine, with a dedicated Scrambler tune, the Scrambler 1200 delivers 90 PS at 7,400 rpm and 110 Nm at 3,950rpm through a six-speed transmission. The output has been bumped by 12.5% more power than the Bonneville T120 and 38% more than the 2019 Street Scrambler. Additionally, the Scrambler 1200 power plant is tuned to deliver ‘high torque’ off-road and on, low down and across the mid-range, with peak torque of 110Nm at a low 3,950 rpm. This is also greater than the Street Scrambler by 37.5%.
Just like all the new generation Bonneville, the Scrambler 1200 engine features a ride-by-wire, as well as a liquid cooling system. The first service for the Scrambler 1200 XC comes at 16,000 km. Suspension unit on the new Scrambler 1200 XC consists of an Öhlins setup, plus a dedicated new Scrambler chassis tailored for focused off-road capability, the new Scrambler 1200 has been developed as an adventure-bias motorcycle. It features a totally unique new fully-adjustable twin-spring Öhlins rear suspension units that deliver high wheel travel and suspension capability, for off-road capability and ground clearance. The dual-purpose XC delivers 200mm of travel and is equipped with piggy-back reservoirs.
Mr Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd. commented “Modern classic continues to be Triumph’s largest selling motorcycles in India with a contribution of around 55% in the total volume. The all-new Scrambler 1200 fills in the gap of a more capable, more stylish and the first in its class scrambler which further strengthens and completes the modern classic portfolio of Triumph in India. The new Scrambler 1200 XC is a benchmark-setting motorcycle that represents a first for dual-purpose capability and modern custom style. This is a genuine ‘Cross-over’ adventure capable modern classic. Modern classics segment are a stronghold of Triumph in India with clear leadership and we expect this product to further strengthen that position.”
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
