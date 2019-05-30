2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC Launched in India at Rs 10.73 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the all-new Scrambler 1200 XC in India at Rs. 10,73,000 (ex-showroom). Packed with a 1200cc Bonneville twin engine, with a dedicated Scrambler tune, the Scrambler 1200 delivers 90 PS at 7,400 rpm and 110 Nm at 3,950rpm through a six-speed transmission. The output has been bumped by 12.5% more power than the Bonneville T120 and 38% more than the 2019 Street Scrambler. Additionally, the Scrambler 1200 power plant is tuned to deliver ‘high torque’ off-road and on, low down and across the mid-range, with peak torque of 110Nm at a low 3,950 rpm. This is also greater than the Street Scrambler by 37.5%.Just like all the new generation Bonneville, the Scrambler 1200 engine features a ride-by-wire, as well as a liquid cooling system. The first service for the Scrambler 1200 XC comes at 16,000 km. Suspension unit on the new Scrambler 1200 XC consists of an Öhlins setup, plus a dedicated new Scrambler chassis tailored for focused off-road capability, the new Scrambler 1200 has been developed as an adventure-bias motorcycle. It features a totally unique new fully-adjustable twin-spring Öhlins rear suspension units that deliver high wheel travel and suspension capability, for off-road capability and ground clearance. The dual-purpose XC delivers 200mm of travel and is equipped with piggy-back reservoirs.Mr Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd. commented “Modern classic continues to be Triumph’s largest selling motorcycles in India with a contribution of around 55% in the total volume. The all-new Scrambler 1200 fills in the gap of a more capable, more stylish and the first in its class scrambler which further strengthens and completes the modern classic portfolio of Triumph in India. The new Scrambler 1200 XC is a benchmark-setting motorcycle that represents a first for dual-purpose capability and modern custom style. This is a genuine ‘Cross-over’ adventure capable modern classic. Modern classics segment are a stronghold of Triumph in India with clear leadership and we expect this product to further strengthen that position.”