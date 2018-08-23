English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New TVS Radeon 110cc Commuter Motorcycle Launched in India For Rs 48,400
TVS Radeon is equipped with 10-liter tank and clocks a fuel economy of 69.3 kmpl.
TVS Radeon. (Image: TVS)
TVS Motor Company today launched a new 110cc commuter motorcycle TVS Radeon in India for a starting price of Rs 48,400 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle boasts of a horizontal design with chrome accents. The headlamp, with a chrome bezel, is integrated with DRL (Daytime Running Lamps). The petrol tank’s ribbed thigh pads, a chrome finished speedometer, shock absorber shroud and silencer provides a unique look to the Radeon.
The bike houses a 109.7cc engine that churns out 8.4 PS of power @ 7000 rpm with a torque of 8.7 Nm @5000 rpm. TVS Radeon is equipped with 10-liter tank and clocks a fuel economy of 69.3 kmpl. The motorcycle is equipped with Synchronized Braking Technology, which provides superior braking control and minimizes skidding thus ensuring the safety of the rider. The side-stand indicator is equipped with a beeper2 to avoid accidents. The larger 18 size wheels coupled with the Dura Grip tires provide better grip and comfort for the rider.
TVS Radeon instrument cluster. (Image: TVS)
Handy functional features like a USB charging port and convenient pillion grab-rail along with low seat height and self-start make the bike more preferable for everyday commute.
Commenting at the launch event, Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, President & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Radeon boasts of multiple first-in-class features and usage-led design, which offers strength, comfort, and style without compromising practicality. I am confident TVS Radeon will find favour with our consumers, who are looking for a strong, comfortable and durable motorcycle.”
Complete with a 5-year warranty, TVS Radeon comes in a colour selection of White, Beige, Purple and Black.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
