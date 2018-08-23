New TVS Radeon 110cc Commuter Motorcycle Launched in India For Rs 48,400

TVS Radeon instrument cluster. (Image: TVS)

TVS Motor Company today launched a new 110cc commuter motorcycle TVS Radeon in India for a starting price of Rs 48,400 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle boasts of a horizontal design with chrome accents. The headlamp, with a chrome bezel, is integrated with DRL (Daytime Running Lamps). The petrol tank’s ribbed thigh pads, a chrome finished speedometer, shock absorber shroud and silencer provides a unique look to the Radeon.The bike houses a 109.7cc engine that churns out 8.4 PS of power @ 7000 rpm with a torque of 8.7 Nm @5000 rpm. TVS Radeon is equipped with 10-liter tank and clocks a fuel economy of 69.3 kmpl. The motorcycle is equipped with Synchronized Braking Technology, which provides superior braking control and minimizes skidding thus ensuring the safety of the rider. The side-stand indicator is equipped with a beeper2 to avoid accidents. The larger 18 size wheels coupled with the Dura Grip tires provide better grip and comfort for the rider.Handy functional features like a USB charging port and convenient pillion grab-rail along with low seat height and self-start make the bike more preferable for everyday commute.Commenting at the launch event, Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, President & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Radeon boasts of multiple first-in-class features and usage-led design, which offers strength, comfort, and style without compromising practicality. I am confident TVS Radeon will find favour with our consumers, who are looking for a strong, comfortable and durable motorcycle.”Complete with a 5-year warranty, TVS Radeon comes in a colour selection of White, Beige, Purple and Black.