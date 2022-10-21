New TVS Raider 125 SmartXonnect TFT Variant Launched in India at Rs 1 Lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched a new variant of the Raider 125 with SmartXonnect technology and TFT display in the Indian market. Offered in a dual-tone color choice namely Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow, TVS Raider SmartXonnect TFT variant is priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) with bookings already underway at all the company authorized dealerships.

The new Raider 125 variant gets first-in-class 5-inch TFT cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Furthermore, it boasts of several segment-leading features like TVS SmartXonnect with voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call feature, image transfer options, ride reports, and multiple ride modes. The rider can pair the smartphone with the bike through an exclusive mobile application.

Design-wise, the new TVS Raider 125 SmartXonnect TFT variant flaunts sculpted tank profile with a special logo while retaining the signature styling elements like the aggressive headlamp and tail-lamp.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Raider has become one of the most loved motorcycle since its launch last year, and continues to wow its riders who related to its wicked genre, distinct style and best-in-class features.”

The bike also has an under-seat storage area for essential belongings while some of the other notable features include side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, helmet reminder and USB charger. In addition, the bike is also equipped with gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock rear suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, and 17-inch alloy chunky wide tyres.

Powered by the 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V petrol engine, it has power output of 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and torque delivery of 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine featuring Ecothrust Fuel injection (ETFi) technology is linked to a 5-speed transmission. It also gets TVS intelliGO which automatically switches off the engine during long idling like traffic signals to enhance the mileage. The bike comes with a best-in-segment 0-60kmph sprint time of 5.9 seconds while clocking a top speed of 99 kmph.

“Adjudged with the IMOTY 2022 title, the TVS Raider is now entering its next phase with the TVS Raider SmartXonnectTM TFT variant which takes our commitment to delight and wow our customers, a step ahead. This variant adds to the motorcycle’s charm with a lot more first-in-class connected features including a TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, voice assist and more. With this update, TVS Raider will continue its wicked ride as the preferred choice of GenZ,” added Haldar.

